AprilAire Management Team Fills 50 Backpacks to Make a Difference for Poynette-Area Students in Need

"We are honored to help local students put their best foot forward when they enter the classroom this fall. We appreciate the support of our partners Complete Office of Wisconsin, Fiskars, and CamelBak to make this effort possible," said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, AprilAire's parent company.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

About Complete Office of Wisconsin

Complete Office of Wisconsin is a distributor of business products (office, furniture, janitorial and breakroom supplies) in the state of Wisconsin with over 180 local employees. Established in 1975, Complete Office of Wisconsin continues to grow with local headquarters in Germantown and branches in Appleton, Madison, and Rothschild.

About Fiskars

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Our brands include Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Moomin Arabia, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Our brands are present in more than 100 countries and we have approximately 350 own stores. We have close to 7,000 employees and our global net sales in 2022 were EUR 1.2 billion. We are driven by our common purpose: Pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth.

About CamelBak

Founded in 1989, CamelBak® invented the hands-free hydration category and is the global leader in personal hydration gear. CamelBak is achieving its mission to continually reinvent and forever change the way people hydrate and perform by offering a mix of award-winning products that include everything from technical hydration packs to reusable bottles. For more information about CamelBak, please visit http://www.camelbak.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Reihl, AprilAire, 608-294-8690, [email protected], https://www.aprilaire.com/

