AprilAire® Professional-Grade Smart Thermostat Now ENERGY STAR® Certified

"Our customers value smart, simple-to-use solutions that save them money and improve the air quality in their homes. ENERGY STAR certification of the AprilAire S86WMUPR Thermostat affirms our team's commitment to designing more sustainable Healthy Air solutions," commented Jimmy Pendley, AprilAire President.

As the leader in residential Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions since 1954 with a focus on improving health by improving air quality in homes, AprilAire introduced this innovative Thermostat. The AprilAire S86WMUPR Thermostat offers a unique Wi-Fi Multi-Stage Universal option with IAQ. AprilAire's deep knowledge of residential Indoor Air Quality is reflected in the Thermostat's ability to add control of whole-home ventilation, dehumidification, or humidification solutions. This makes it possible for homeowners to turn independent equipment into a system for creating a Healthy Home by managing the quality of air circulating inside their homes.

AprilAire offers Wireless Sensors compatible with the AprilAire S86WMUPR Wi-Fi Thermostat to detect relative humidity and temperature for enhanced Indoor Air Quality control. The AprilAire Z10IDT Wireless Indoor Sensor helps reduce hot or cold spots in the home by averaging the temperatures across all installed sensors and can be used to schedule temperature changes in specific parts of the home. The AprilAire Z10ODT Wireless Outdoor Sensor communicates temperature and relative humidity outside of the home to your S86WMUPR Wi-Fi Thermostat, which uses this information for active control of your AprilAire Humidifier or Fresh Air Ventilator as well as to configure heat pump balance points.

Customers will find the AprilAire S86WMUPR Thermostat easy to install and program with real language setup, basic and advanced installer settings, and menu style navigation. Features including a capacitive touch interface, an intuitive navigation menu, and easy-to-read color graphical display showing indoor temperature, temperature setting, and humidity, as well as outdoor temperature make this Thermostat not only simple to use but also helpful.

Built-in Wi-Fi allows for periodic software updates to ensure your smart thermostat is using the latest algorithms and energy-saving features available. Wi-Fi also offers convenient control no matter where a homeowner is through the AprilAire Healthy Air App®. This helpful tool allows homeowners to choose how and when they would like to be notified of various alerts, service reminders, weather updates, seasonal tips, and more. With the AprilAire Healthy Air App, users can achieve control from anywhere.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

