AprilAire, the Leader in Healthy Air Solutions, to Unveil New Products at the 2024 AHR Expo

MADISON, Wis. , Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the leader in delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, temperature, fresh air supply, and much more, will introduce two products and a highly interactive exhibit booth at the AHR Expo. The event is co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI and will be held in Chicago at McCormick Place Jan. 22 through Jan. 24.

AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Humidifier with HydroCore™ Technology

AprilAire, inventor of the Evaporative Humidifier and industry leader since 1954, will introduce the next generation of technology, efficiency, and design in the AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Evaporative Humidifier with HydroCore™ technology. Delivering 10% more humidification power, this highly efficient unit puts out an impressive 20+ GPD (gallons per day) while reducing wastewater by 60%. This revolutionary humidifier has also been designed for easy installation, ensuring a hassle-free experience for contractors. Additional user-friendly features make maintenance seamless. This product will be on display in AprilAire AHR Expo Booth #S6915 and available later this year.

AprilAire V22BEC Energy Recovery Ventilator

AprilAire introduces the answer to updated code cycles across the country that are changing the energy and efficacy requirements for fresh air solutions. Contractors, inspectors, and home builders looking for affordable, highly efficient ventilation solutions to meet the new standards can now look to the newest Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) joining an extensive lineup of AprilAire supply ventilation products.

The new ERV strikes the perfect balance between price and performance – offering premium levels of recovery and air flow efficiency priced to fit the high-volume new construction industry. Push-button, dual fan speed control, and a templated mounting bracket provide simple, fast, one-person installation and commissioning.

Various codes and programs continue to require or incentivize installing ERVs as the solution for fresh air ventilation. The AprilAire ERV can help achieve a number of objectives for contractors and builders alike, including:

IECC 2021 fresh air requirements for airflow and efficiency

ASHRAE 62.2 airflow rates for homes up to 6,000 square feet

Fresh air ventilation for a healthy, comfortable home

The ERV will be on display at the AprilAire AHR Expo Booth #S6915 and available in February 2024. Click here for more information and detailed product specifications.

AprilAire AHR Expo Booth #S6915 at McCormick Place (South Hall) in Chicago

The AprilAire team of Healthy Air experts looks forward to walking contractors, design/build professionals, and distributors through interactive product demonstrations, and learning how AprilAire can help them solve their challenges and growth their businesses.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, temperature, and mitigate radon and viruses in all types of homes, and all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn a house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

About 2024 AHR Expo

The AHR Expo provides a forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. Since 1930, the AHR Expo has remained the industry's best place for OEMs, engineers, contractors, technicians, facility operators, architects, educators, and other industry professionals to explore the latest trends and applications and to cultivate mutually beneficial business relationships. The event is co-sponsored by ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and AHRI (Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute), and is endorsed by many industry-leading organizations. Find more information on the trade show here.

