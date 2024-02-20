AprilAire, the Leader in Healthy Air Solutions, to Unveil New Products at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show®

Bringing customers Healthy Air solutions designed to resolve today's challenges and drive growth through improved technology, efficiency, and design.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the leader in delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, temperature, fresh air supply, and much more, will introduce two products and a highly interactive exhibit booth at the largest gathering for residential building professionals in North America, the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) Feb. 27 through Feb. 29, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Humidifier with HydroCore™ Technology

AprilAire, inventor of the Evaporative Humidifier and industry leader since 1954 will introduce the next generation of technology, efficiency, and design in the AprilAire 720 Fan-Powered Evaporative Humidifier with HydroCore™ technology. Delivering 10% more humidification power this highly efficient unit puts out an impressive 20+ GPD (gallons per day) while reducing wastewater by 60%. This revolutionary humidifier has also been designed for easy installation, ensuring a hassle-free experience for contractors. Additional user-friendly features make maintenance seamless. This product will be on display in AprilAire IBS Booth #C7908 and available later this year.

AprilAire V22BEC Energy Recovery Ventilator

AprilAire introduces the answer to updated code cycles across the country that are changing the energy and efficacy requirements for fresh air solutions. Contractors, inspectors, and home builders looking for affordable, highly efficient ventilation solutions to meet the new standards can now look to the newest Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) joining an extensive lineup of AprilAire supply ventilation products.

The new ERV strikes the perfect balance between price and performance – offering premium levels of recovery and air flow efficiency priced to fit the high-volume new construction industry. Push-button, dual fan speed control, and a templated mounting bracket provide simple, fast, one-person installation and commissioning.

Various codes and programs continue to require or incentivize installing ERVs as the solution for fresh air ventilation. The AprilAire ERV can help achieve a number of objectives for contractors and builders alike, including:

IECC 2021 fresh air requirements for airflow and efficiency

ASHRAE 62.2 airflow rates for homes up to 6,000 square feet

Fresh air ventilation for a healthy, comfortable home

The ERV will be on display at the AprilAire IBS Booth #C7908 and available in February 2024. Click here for more information and detailed product specifications.

AprilAire IBS Booth #C7908 at Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall)

The AprilAire team of Healthy Air experts looks forward to walking builders and contractors through interactive product demonstrations, so they may learn how AprilAire can help them solve their challenges and grow their businesses.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, temperature, and mitigate radon and viruses in all types of homes, and all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn a house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

About NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS)

The NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS)—the premier, once-a-year event that connects, educates, and improves the residential construction industry—is a hub for new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more. The people, products, and knowledge you'll gain will give you the real ideas and real solutions you need to grow and strengthen your essential business. The Builders' Show is managed and organized by the NAHB (National Association of Home Builders). NAHB represents more than 140,000 members and serves as the voice on policies that make housing a national priority. Find more information on the trade show here.

