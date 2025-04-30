April's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Gene Simmons, and Halsey

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Beyoncé & Jay-Z Look For UK Home"

According to England media, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are thinking about buying a home in the UK's Cotswolds area. The superstars are not planning to leave the US, but Beyoncé loves the area, which is where Ellen DeGeneres recently moved, and a number of English celebrities have homes, including the Beckhams and Kate Moss. The Cotswolds is a region in South West England with rolling hills, picturesque villages, and honey-colored stone buildings. It is about 80 miles from London.

"Kiss It Goodbye! Gene Simmons' Beverly Hills Home"

In between boomeranging from Beverly Hills to Las Vegas and then back to Beverly Hills, Kiss star Gene Simmons has decided to sell the Beverly Hills Coldwater Canyon home he bought in 2021. Gene is asking $13.995 million for the four-bedroom uber-modern-style home.

"Diane Keaton Collects Pretty Homes"

Diane Keaton is one of a number of Hollywood celebrity home flippers, including Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston and Meg Ryan, who collect and sell homes as a sideline. Diane was no stranger to building restoration as she had watched her father do the same for most of her childhood. A 9,206-square-foot home in LA's Sullivan Canyon neighborhood Diane has owned for 14 years is on the market for $28.9 million. Her next door neighbor is Ben Affleck.

"Jeff Bezos Sets New Washington Record"

According to the "Seattle Times," Jeff Bezos has sold his suburban Seattle home for $63 million, a new Seattle price record. Bezos bought the three-bedroom 9,420-square-foot home on Lake Washington in 2019 for a then-state-record price of $37.5 million.

"Amy Schumer Selling In Brooklyn & Going Back To Manhattan"

In New York, Amy Schumer is asking $14 million for her 5,500-square-foot Brooklyn Heights townhome and moving to Manhattan to be closer to her son's school. Amy bought the Federal-style home in 2022 for $12.25 million. The home was seen in the 1987-movie "Moonstruck" starring Cher.

"Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills Mansion"

Mark Wahlberg's former Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market for $68 million. Mark sold the home two years ago to a Chinese billionaire who has relisted the home for $13 million more than he paid for it. One of the most expensive homes in the US, it has 30,000 square feet on six acres with features including 20 bathrooms, a five-hole golf course, a glass gym, an elegant home theater, a waterfall and 20 bathrooms.

"Dennis Franz Lists Montecito Estate"

What was originally a one-story farmhouse in Montecito, California has been converted by "NYPD Blue's" Dennis Franz to a 9,000-square-foot Hamptons-style home, now listed for $18 million. Dennis and his wife, Joannie Zeck, bought the property in 1996 and expanded the home to two wings, seven bedrooms and nine baths.

"Halsey Lists Historic Home"

Singer-songwriter Halsey has listed her historic Los Feliz home for $5.5 million. Designed by architect Arthur W. Larson in 1928, the home has California's Historic-Cultural Monument status. It was originally built for Clifford Clinton, the founder of Clifton's Cafeteria in Downtown Los Angeles. The 5,900-square-foot home has six bedrooms and retains much of its 1920s-era features, including arched doorways, stained glass windows, coffered ceilings, wrought iron, original lighting and wood-burning fireplaces.

"Sir Rod & His Beverly Hills Mansion"

Rod Stewart owns impressive homes in Beverly Hills, Palm Beach and England. His Beverly Hills mansion with 13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet on over three acres of prime North Beverly Park turf was recently on the market at $70 million. Now off the market, it seems that Rod may have become too sentimentally attached to the home to sell it.

"Rory McIlroy's Irish Dream Home"

According to the "Irish Star," Rory McIlroy's 14-acre Northern Ireland home with a private green and a driving range was his dream home, but he had to sell it in 2012 because he was spending so much of his time traveling for golf. Rory then bought his current home at the Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida. The Bear's Club was founded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus in 1999 as one of the world's best private golf clubs.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com