April's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Judy Garland, Merv Griffin and Diana Ross

"Steve Wynn Bets Big On Aspen With $108 Million Deal"

Casino-mogul Steve Wynn and his business partner, Thomas Petterffy, are betting big in Aspen, Colorado with their $108 million purchase of an 11-bedroom, over 21,400-square-foot ski home on Red Mountain.

"The Frank Sinatra & Mia Farrow Home"

The New York City home where Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow lived after their 1966 marriage is for sale. The celebrity couple, who met in 1964 when Sinatra was 49 and Farrow was 19, were married for just two years, but Sinatra lived in the Upper East Side brownstone from 1963 to 1969. It was Mia's first marriage and Frank's fourth. The home is listed for $4.45 million.

"Judy Garland's Home She Bought the Same Year She Was Signed To Star in 'The Wizard of Oz'"

The Los Angeles home that Judy Garland bought in 1938 – the same year she was signed to star in 'The Wizard of Oz' – is for sale at $11.5 million. Built by architect-to-the-stars Wallace Neff, who also designed homes for Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Fredric March, and Charlie Chaplin, Judy lived in the home for several years along with her mother and sisters.

"'Shark Tank' Star Lists NYC Penthouse"

Those 'Shark Tank' deals must be making a lot of money as Robert Herjavec, one of the show's regular deal makers, has listed a 6,240-square-foot penthouse at New York City's prestigious One57 for $38.5 million. The 75-story building has big views of just about everything in the city, including Central Park, the Hudson River, and the New York skyline.

"Billy Joel Slices $15 Million Off Palm Beach Home"

Billy Joel has cut another $5 million off the price of his Palm Beach-area home bringing the list down to $49.9 million – a steep drop from the $64.9 million he was looking for last year. According to the Palm Beach Post, Billy has purchased another home in Palm Beach County for $29 million.

"Merv Griffin's California Estate With Seven Residences"

Merv Griffin was one of Hollywood's most successful entertainers and creators, including 'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune,' with a career that spanned six decades. Merv's former La Quinta, California estate on 40 acres with seven separate residences is for sale at $36 million.

"Justin & Hailey's New Club Hideaway"

Justin and Hailey Bieber have purchased a home at the celebrity-favorite Madison Club in California's Coachella Valley. The couple paid $16.6 million for the 10,000-square-foot home where Adele, Tim Cook and Phil Knight are also owners. Located near Palm Springs, the area is a favorite weekend escape for celebrities and CEOs.

"Diana Ross Lists Supreme Miami Home"

Diana Ross has listed her Biscayne Bay home for $17.8 million. Located near Miami's best waterfront condos and homes, Diana's home was built in 2017 and includes almost 5,000 square feet, floor-to-ceiling glass, an infinity pool, and a roof-top deck with views of the Miami skyline. Diana bought the five-bedroom home in 2022 for $15.5 million.

"Indy Racer Lists Indy Home"

Retired Indy 500 and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart has relisted his over-the-top Indiana compound for $22.5 million. With a 19,713-square-foot home on over 400 acres, the listing also includes an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium, a two-story waterfall, a nine-acre lake stocked with trophy bass, a bowling alley, and a 3,500-square-foot guest home.

