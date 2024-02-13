Aprio and Harbor Compliance Announce Launch of Revolutionary State Compliance and Entity Management Solution

"The new State Compliance and Entity Management solution is a game-changer in the industry, offering unparalleled convenience and cost-effectiveness," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio's CEO & Managing Partner. Post this

Harbor Compliance integrates disparate legacy systems in a single software platform. The platform's foundation is built upon core secretary of state services - registered agent, annual reports, and foreign qualification. State Compliance and Entity Management clients can access automated entity monitoring and manage corporate records, business licenses, and tax information—all centralized in one advanced portal.

"The new State Compliance and Entity Management solution is a game-changer in the industry, offering unparalleled convenience and cost-effectiveness," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio's CEO & Managing Partner. "Our collaboration allows State Compliance and Entity Management clients to work directly with Harbor Compliance through their own personalized client portal representing a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive, streamlined services to our clients."

Cost-Saving and Risk-Minimizing Advantages

State Compliance and Entity Management represents an integrated solution. It offers predictable pricing that can save organizations up to 50% compared to legacy approaches while significantly reducing staff workloads. More than just saving time and money, the solution focuses on reducing risk and ensuring organizations remain in good standing with managed services and proactive filing reminders.

"A better way of managing government regulations is a critical need for businesses today, as the complexities for multistate and multi-entity organizations are growing rapidly. Aprio is excited to be at the forefront of delivering a solution to our clients through our Harbor Compliance collaboration," added Kopelman.

Personalized Support and Anticipated Growth

State Compliance and Entity Management clients will benefit from personalized support from dedicated Harbor Compliance representatives who are not only experts but also familiar with the client's specific business needs. The solution is designed to respond adeptly to macroeconomic trends towards consolidation, remote work, and multistate economic tax nexus.

About Aprio

Aprio is a premier business advisory and accounting firm, dedicated to delivering smart, innovative solutions to clients nationwide. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 2,100 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.

About Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance provides organizations with comprehensive solutions to navigate the complexities of entity, licensing, tax, and corporate records management. With a focus on pairing cutting-edge technology with exceptional service, Harbor Compliance empowers organizations to go beyond their conventional standards by simplifying regulatory complexity.

https://www.harborcompliance.com

For more information on the State Compliance and Entity Management solution, please visit https://www.aprio.com/services/entity-management/

