Aprio Appoints Trent Watrous to Lead Firm's National Dental Segment

Recognized Tax and Business Advisor Trent Watrous to Accelerate Growth of Aprio's Dental Segment
ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally recognized business advisory and accounting firm Aprio, LLP, is pleased to name Trent Watrous as National Dental Segment Leader. Trent brings comprehensive industry experience navigating the complex financial challenges that face dental practice owners in today's rapidly evolving environment. He leads a talented team of over 50 industry-focused accountants and business advisors across the U.S. who provide guidance to dentists during the entire lifecycle of their practice – from early-stage development to practice transition and exit planning.
Trent has extensive experience as a tax advisor, auditor and forensic accountant and is widely recognized by clients for his ability to educate and coach business owners on how to accelerate growth for today and tomorrow's rapidly changing and competitive business environment. He joined Aprio in November 2020 and has been instrumental in bringing dental professionals the expertise to grow their business and build wealth. A forward-thinking leader, Trent is building the firm's national dental footprint through sales strategies and specialized services for clients.
"Trent is well-positioned to lead our National Dental Segment as we provide innovative techniques that support our clients and improve patient care," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio CEO & Managing Partner. "As segment leader, Trent will amplify Aprio as the single source growth partner for dental practices of all sizes, assisting owners in achieving sustainable growth and success."
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead our talented team as we advise top dental practices in the U.S. As we look toward 2024 and beyond, I believe we will continue to see an increase in the number of new practice start-ups, while multi-office practice owners will continue to seek support on maximizing their investments. Aprio's National Dental Team is strategically positioned to work alongside clients to help them achieve their business goals amid today's unpredictable economy," said Trent.
Trent regularly shares his industry expertise with dental audiences across the U.S. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. In addition to being a certified public accountant, he is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and is the former president of the West Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. Trent is a widely recognized public speaker and recently delivered presentations to dental professionals across the southeast focused on creating financial success through organizational modifications and practice transitions.
Aprio's full suite of dental practice offerings include traditional tax and accounting services, practice valuation and transition planning, wealth management integration, payer-mix optimization, due diligence and financial management. Additionally, Aprio's dental team provides dentists with managed accounting services and real-time access to their financials through a customized dashboard. Using Aprio's technologies, dentists can harness the power of timely, accurate and meaningful financial insights to make better, faster business decisions to stay focused on providing the best care to their patients.
For more information about Aprio's National Dental Team, visit https://www.aprio.com/industries/dental-industry/.
For more information about Trent Watrous, visit https://www.aprio.com/people/trenton-watrous/
About Aprio:
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 1,800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com/.
Media Contact
Leslie Bashuk, Aprio,LLP, 4048929651, [email protected], www.aprio.com
SOURCE Aprio,LLP
