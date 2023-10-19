Aprio Appoints Trent Watrous to Lead Firm's National Dental Segment

"As segment leader, Trent will amplify Aprio as the single source growth partner for dental practices of all sizes, assisting owners in achieving sustainable growth and success," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio CEO & Managing Partner. Post this

"Trent is well-positioned to lead our National Dental Segment as we provide innovative techniques that support our clients and improve patient care," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio CEO & Managing Partner. "As segment leader, Trent will amplify Aprio as the single source growth partner for dental practices of all sizes, assisting owners in achieving sustainable growth and success."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead our talented team as we advise top dental practices in the U.S. As we look toward 2024 and beyond, I believe we will continue to see an increase in the number of new practice start-ups, while multi-office practice owners will continue to seek support on maximizing their investments. Aprio's National Dental Team is strategically positioned to work alongside clients to help them achieve their business goals amid today's unpredictable economy," said Trent.

Trent regularly shares his industry expertise with dental audiences across the U.S. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. In addition to being a certified public accountant, he is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and is the former president of the West Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. Trent is a widely recognized public speaker and recently delivered presentations to dental professionals across the southeast focused on creating financial success through organizational modifications and practice transitions.

Aprio's full suite of dental practice offerings include traditional tax and accounting services, practice valuation and transition planning, wealth management integration, payer-mix optimization, due diligence and financial management. Additionally, Aprio's dental team provides dentists with managed accounting services and real-time access to their financials through a customized dashboard. Using Aprio's technologies, dentists can harness the power of timely, accurate and meaningful financial insights to make better, faster business decisions to stay focused on providing the best care to their patients.

