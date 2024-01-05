Aprio Boosts International Capabilities with Addition of Jangkeun "Jake" Han to Lead Korean Audit Practice

"The expansion of Aprio's Korean Audit Practice aligns with the firm's commitment to providing tailored solutions and dedicated teams to meet the unique needs of clients operating globally," said Yelena Epova, International Practice Leader. Post this

"As the global business landscape continues to be redefined, Aprio continuously evolves its international capabilities to help businesses stay ahead," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio CEO & Managing Partner. "With Jake's wealth of experience, I am confident that his addition will elevate our International Practice and fuel the continued growth and expansion of Aprio. I am thrilled to welcome Jake to the team."

Aprio's Korean Practice includes professionals with a keen understanding of the Korean business landscape and culture, which provide specialized expertise to inbound Korean-owned businesses for their U.S. operations. The collective team has more than a century of experience helping Korean businesses achieve their goals and establish successful, long-term operations in the U.S. and globally. The firm's professionals speak the language and understand the uniqueness of the culture, which drives deeper connections and influences meaningful decision making for clients.

"The impact of Aprio's International Practice is evident by its remarkable growth trajectory. Joining this talented team of global advisors presents an exciting opportunity to enhance the value we provide to the Korean business community," said Jake Han, Korean Audit Practice Leader. "I look forward to bringing a new lens to the practice and expanding upon the already strong team."

Aprio's International Practice has grown to over 500 international team members serving more than 3,000 multinational clients. The practice focuses on numerous countries, with team members readily available to serve clients who speak in their native language. In addition to serving international inbound clients in all 50 U.S. states, Aprio serves U.S. companies doing business abroad in over 50 countries. Aprio professionals leverage both domestic and international tax laws, helping clients capitalize on credits, deductions, and incentive programs in global markets. Additionally, Aprio offers a comprehensive suite of assurance and advisory services to support global expansion initiatives.

"The expansion of Aprio's Korean Audit Practice aligns with the firm's commitment to providing tailored solutions and dedicated teams to meet the unique needs of clients operating globally," said Yelena Epova, International Practice Leader. "Jake has a strong track record of success and he will empower our clients to achieve what's next."

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients on achieving what's next. Aprio professionals work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 2,100 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.

