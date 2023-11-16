Aprio Celebrates Annual Community Impact Week By Supporting 43 Non-Profit Organizations Across 15 Cities

2023 was a year of massive growth and transformation at Aprio and we expect 2024 to continue that same trajectory. With our expanded team and geographic range, we look forward to continuing to impact positive change in our communities for years to come. Post this

Throughout Community Impact Week, Aprio volunteers completed projects at nonprofit organizations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Rockville, and more. With causes ranging from food scarcity to housing support, organizations supported included Bobby Dodd Institute in Atlanta, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham, Red Hook Farms in New York, Families Forward in Charlotte, and Duyan Ni Maria Children's Home in the Philippines.

"As a non-profit organization, Chattahoochee Nature Center relies on corporate partners like Aprio to support our mission to connect people with nature," said a spokesperson from Chattahoochee Nature Center. "We are grateful for the Aprio volunteers who worked to restore a critical trail so our 45,000 visiting school children can explore and interpret a new section of woodlands in the Chattahoochee River ecosystem. Thank you for your shared commitment to the environment and education. Together, we can preserve and protect the environment for future generations."

