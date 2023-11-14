Aprio Expanding West Coast Presence, Announces Merger with Rubens Partners, LLP

Partnership continues growth trajectory and solidifies West Coast presence for business advisory and accounting firm
ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, the No. 1 fastest-growing business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is delighted to announce its combination with Rubens Partners, LLP, a highly-respected accounting firm in California's Bay Area. Aprio will welcome 14 new team members, including Partners Sharon Rubens and Linda Martins from Rubens Partners, effective December 1, 2023. This addition marks a significant milestone in Aprio's ongoing commitment to boosting its West Coast presence with the additional capabilities to support its growing client base.
Rubens Partners, with its solid foundation in serving small businesses, high-net-worth individuals, family groups, trust and estate clients, brings a wealth of expertise to Aprio. They are recognized for their deep local connections, trusted partnerships, and innovative approach to providing exceptional client service.
"Our partnership with Rubens Partners further solidifies our presence on the West Coast, promising enhanced value and an even brighter future for our clients," shared Richard Kopelman, Aprio CEO & Managing Partner.
The merger with Rubens Partners aligns with Aprio's commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering growth, and enhancing its presence in key markets. Rubens Partners will relocate to Aprio's existing Walnut Creek office and join Aprio's West Coast team, led by Tom Neff, West Coast Regional Leader.
"Joining forces with Aprio is a significant step forward for our team, allowing us to access additional resources and a broader network while continuing to provide the exceptional service our clients have come to expect," said Sharon Rubens, partner. Linda Martins, partner, adds, "We are confident that this will create new growth opportunities and enhance the collective capabilities of our teams. Together, we will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the communities we serve."
Since 2017, Aprio has grown to be the fastest-growing accounting firm through expanded services and capabilities and has completed more than 21 strategic mergers and acquisitions over the last five years, including Aronson, Salver & Cook, Gomerdinger & Associates, Tobin & Collins, Squire + Lemkin, LBA Haynes Strand, Leaf Saltzman, RINA, Tarlow and Company and The Antares Group. The firm is regularly awarded top workplace awards nationally and regionally across the U.S. and earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award and received recognition on Vault's Top Accounting 25 list, which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2023. Aprio's combination with Aronson was recognized as "Deal of the Year" in the professional services sector for 2023 by The Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG Atlanta) Atlanta Chapter.
About Aprio:
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients on achieving what's next. Aprio professionals work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 2,000 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60+ languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com.
