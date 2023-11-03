Aprio Expands in Southern California with the Addition of Audit Partner Joseph Ventura

"With Joseph joining the Aprio team, we will achieve greater success and enhance our service to clients with operations on the West Coast and beyond," states Tom Neff, West Region Managing Partner. Post this

With established locations in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, CA, Aprio is excited to establish a presence in Los Angeles with Joseph's addition. He will play a pivotal role in elevating Aprio's presence and growth potential across Southern California.

"With Joseph joining the Aprio team, we will achieve greater success and enhance our service to clients with operations on the West Coast and beyond," states Tom Neff, West Region Managing Partner. "Joseph's ability to help clients stay ahead of the curve and adapt quickly will help position them for sustainable growth. His addition will accelerate the growth of our audit services and expansion of the manufacturing, real estate and technology practices."

Prior to joining Aprio, Joseph served as an audit and assurance partner at Citrin Cooperman. He is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs. He received a bachelor's degree in business management and economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"As a trusted business advisor, I strive to develop strong connections with our clients, making insightful recommendations that not only enhance the efficiency and accuracy of their financial reporting but help them prepare for tomorrow. With Aprio, I look forward to expanding our reach, cultivating even better relationships, and driving growth in this region," said Ventura.

