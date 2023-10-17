Aprio Named a Top 5 Workplace in Atlanta by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"By creating a nurturing, purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive culture, our team members have the tools and support they need to provide unmatched service to our clients," said Larry Sheftel, Chief Human Resources Officer. Tweet this

"By creating a nurturing, purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive culture, our team members have the tools and support they need to provide unmatched service to our clients," said Larry Sheftel, Chief Human Resources Officer. "From wellness programming to leading-edge benefits and learning and development resources, I am proud of our consistent dedication and innovative opportunities to enhance the employee experience at Aprio."

Aprio has been awarded top workplace awards nationally and regionally across the U.S. The firm was named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2022 and received recognition on Vault's Top Accounting 25 list, which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2023. Aprio consistently ranks as a top firm for wellness, the hiring process, and culture.

"At Aprio, we are committed to continuing to nurture and evolve our culture to ensure our team has the infrastructure and investments needed to thrive at work and beyond while delivering top-notch results to our clients," shared Richard Kopelman, CEO & Managing Partner. "We are honored to be named one of Atlanta's top employers and deeply value the recognition by our team and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution."

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio includes over 1,700 team members and 20 offices across the U.S. and abroad. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 45 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

