Aprio Named 'Best of the Best' by INSIDE Public Accounting, Ranked Among the Highest Performing Firms in the Nation for 2023

The Atlanta-based business advisory firm receives multiple accolades for ambitious growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally recognized business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio, LLP, is pleased to announce that the firm has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) 'Best of the Best' firm, a highly-respected designation that recognizes 50 of North America's highest-performing CPA firms. Aprio continues its impressive growth track with revenue up 53% year-over-year and employee growth up 39% since 2019.

In its annual rankings and analysis of the nation's largest accounting firms, IPA analyzes more than 50 metrics, identifying top performers within the profession that produce superior results while delivering long-term sustainability and ambitious growth.

In addition to being recognized as a 'Best of the Best' firm, Aprio is also ranked 28th in IPA's 'Top 100 Firms' rankings and received a designation as the 'Best of the Best Fastest-Growing Firm' in 2023. Aprio has maintained a place in IPA's 'Top 100 Firms' rankings since 1991.

"In 2023, Aprio has combined with five additional firms adding expanded services capability and major cities like Denver and Fort Lauderdale to our geographic footprint, and we look forward to announcing more good news to support our growth story in the coming months," stated Richard Kopelman, Aprio's Managing Partner and CEO.

Earlier this year, Aprio was named the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Firm in the U.S. by Accounting Today and has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Pacesetter, which identifies private companies that have experienced two-year growth of more than 50 percent and significant employee growth.

To learn more, visit http://www.aprio.com

About Aprio

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 1,700 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 35 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

