Aprio Signs Antares Group in Strategic Transaction - Combination More than Doubles Aprio's Restaurant Franchise & Hospitality Segment

"We are pumped about the win-win benefits that Antares Group and Aprio amplify as a combined entity, which will solidify Aprio's position as a national leader in the restaurant, franchise, and hospitality industry. The combination furthers our ability to deliver business advisory, accounting, tax planning, complex audit services and more during the entire lifecycle of a business," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio.

Dana Zukofsky, Aprio's National Restaurant Franchise & Hospitality Leader shared, "The joining of Antares Group and Aprio directly aligns to our segment go-to-market approach, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve existing and prospective clients in the evolving restaurant and franchise industry." Zukofsky added, "In support of Aprio's focus on supporting women in business, of the eight partners joining us, six are women, so it's exciting to have talented female leadership joining Aprio as well."

Combined Aprio and Antares Group will grow the restaurant and franchise practice to national prominence delivering best in class service, along with innovative products and capabilities for clients. The expanded team will drive modernization in the market and deploy the latest in tax and financial strategies. In the next three to five years, Aprio's commitment to the restaurant industry and community will deliver growth and distinction for franchise brands across the U.S. and beyond.

"We are extremely excited about this partnership! Joining Aprio will provide access to a wide offering of expertise in new services and enhance our ability to help our clients meet their business objectives and maintain a competitive advantage. The combination of our firms represents a unique opportunity to facilitate our continued growth in the restaurant and franchise industry. This also represents a tremendous opportunity for members of our team to advance their professional growth and continue to build meaningful careers as part of a larger firm," said Mark Kashgegian Managing Partner, Antares Group.

Since 2017, Aprio has grown to be the fastest-growing accounting firm through expanded services and capabilities and has completed more than 20 strategic mergers and acquisitions in the last five years, including Aronson, Salver & Cook, Gomerdinger & Associates, Tobin & Collins, Squire + Lemkin, LBA Haynes Strand, Leaf Saltzman, RINA and Tarlow and Company. The firm is regularly awarded top workplace awards nationally and regionally across the U.S. and earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award and received recognition on Vault's Top Accounting 25 list, which ranks the best accounting firms to work for in 2023.

