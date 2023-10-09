Aprio Welcomes Global Mobility Partner and National Practice Leader - Shivam Malhotra

Yelena Epova, Partner and International Practice Leader at Aprio states, "Shiv's expertise will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our international team of over 300 dedicated professionals." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Shiv Malhotra as the leader of our national Global Mobility team," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner of Aprio. "Shiv's ability to build a national practice combined with his vast experience in all facets of global mobility, make him the ideal choice for this leadership role. We are confident that his contributions will further strengthen our position as a trusted advisor to our clients."

Shiv began his career in consulting with a Fortune 500 corporation and then moved to professional services where his talents were quickly recognized, and he was elevated into decision-making roles. Prior to joining Aprio, he served as the leader of another accounting firm's global mobility practice where he established a comprehensive global tax compliance and advisory services team.

Yelena Epova, Partner and International Practice Leader at Aprio states, "Shiv's expertise will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of our international team of over 300 dedicated professionals, thereby delivering exceptional expansive service to our clients domestically and abroad as more and more employees transition to cross-border careers."

"I am excited to join Aprio to expand and lead the national Global Mobility practice," Shiv Malhotra, National Global Mobility Team Leader said. "Aprio has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I am impressed by the firm's ambitious growth culture along with its commitment to providing superior service to clients. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working with talented professionals to deliver innovative solutions and help clients navigate the complexities of global mobility."

Aprio's Global Mobility Team understands the challenges associated with running a globally mobile business. The firm's managers have more than 50 years of combined experience, speak more than 45 languages, and serve over 3,000 multinational clients with operations in more than 50 countries. The team provides clients with the full spectrum of advice that covers both global mobility-specific concerns and corporate tax concerns to help them confidently support employees in their plans to live abroad, while also ensuring compliance with varying regulations. Through its global mobility risk analysis, the firm gains a deep understanding of a company's holistic financial picture and strategy and market position to help inform a strategy to support globally mobile businesses.

"Looking ahead to what's next, the firm is ready to push their clients across more boundaries and borders than ever before. As the world sees remote work as a leading attraction in business, companies and our clients will look to Aprio for education and assistance to ensure they comply with international tax filing regulations. We are continuing to rapidly expand our capabilities, team and resources to help our clients stay ahead and prepare for 2024 and beyond," said Shiv.

For more information about Shivam Malhotra, visit https://www.aprio.com/people/shivam-malhotra/

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 1,800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 45 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AprioAdvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

Media Contact:

Leslie Bashuk, Senior Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

Media Contact

Leslie Bashuk, Aprio, 404-892-9651, [email protected], https://www.aprio.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Aprio