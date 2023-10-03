Aprio,LLP Promotes 153 Team Members Across Firm for 2023

"People are our firm's greatest asset, and I am thrilled that we can recognize and reward top talent," said Aprio CEO and Managing Partner Richard Kopelman. "We are delighted to celebrate their well-deserved accomplishments." Tweet this

Aprio is committed to creating a positive team member experience by offering career opportunities and resources tailored to each employee's professional and personal goals. Additionally, Aprio provides the flexibility to work remotely or in-office from any of its 20 hubs nationwide.

In the past year, Aprio has been named a Top 5 Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) 'Best of the Best'. Aprio is also ranked 28th in IPA's 'Top 100 Firms' rankings and received a designation as the 'Best of the Best Fastest-Growing Firm' in 2023. These regional and national awards highlight Aprio's commitment to a people-driven culture encouraging growth, innovation, and career development.

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 1,700 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 35 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

