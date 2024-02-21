Apryse Announces Acquisition of AI-Powered Document Toolkit Provider LEAD Technologies

Combined expertise poised to accelerate the development of advanced AI-focused document processing solutions

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apryse, the global leader in document processing technology, today announced its most recent acquisition of LEAD Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered SDKs for application development across all major platforms and programming languages. The acquisition furthers Apryse's reputation for creating the world's most advanced and complete document processing platform for enterprises, strengthening both its product portfolio and healthcare capabilities.

The Apryse product portfolio will now include LEAD's flagship product, LEADTOOLS, which provides programmers with a powerful set of libraries for recognition, document, vector, medical, imaging, and multimedia development. The acquisition also extends Apryse support for DICOM, PACS, medical imaging, and 3D processing solutions for EHR and pharmaceuticals with the addition of LEAD's healthcare-centric portfolio, Medicor, including MiPACS.

"The acquisition of LEAD Technologies is a large step towards unlocking unprecedented possibilities in AI-powered document-focused applications," said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse. "By harnessing the collective expertise of two seasoned development teams, we're accelerating advancements in our product capabilities in generative AI, IDP data extraction, form recognition, and image and document processing. This combination further cements our position as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to accelerate digital transformation and unlock their own data while retaining security and cost advantages."

The acquisition brings with it 85 employees and two new offices and marks the latest milestone for Apryse following recent announcements, including the acquisition of Qoppa, iText, and Eversign.

"Today marks a new era for us," said Moe Daher, Co-Founder of LEAD Technologies. "Adding our team of 85 alongside the ranks of Apryse's existing 400+ strong poises us as one of the largest document processing companies on the planet. Between our now tens of thousands of customers and combined six decades of experience, we're ready to go way beyond anything we've imagined before."

For more information about Apryse, please visit https://apryse.com/, and to learn more about LEAD Technologies, go to https://www.leadtools.com/.

About Apryse

Apryse, previously known as PDFTron, is a global leader in document processing technology that makes work better and life simpler. Apryse gives developers, enterprise customers, and small businesses the tools to reach their document goals faster and more easily. Apryse technology works with all major platforms and a wide variety of unique file types. For more information, visit Apryse.com.

About LEAD Technologies

Powered by patented AI and computer vision algorithms, LEAD's flagship product, LEADTOOLS, provides programmers with a powerful set of libraries and low-code controls to help programmers quickly & easily integrate technologies including OCR/ICR, Barcode, Forms Recognition & Processing, PDF, Intelligent Document Processing, Viewing, Editing & Conversion, Annotations, DICOM, PACS, Medical Viewing, A/V Codecs and more. LEAD also heads Medicor Imaging to provide the dental and medical imaging communities with its MiPACS product line to facilitate a seamless, connected transition into the digital era. LEAD boasts a diverse customer base as well as a strong list of corporate partners, including some of the largest and most influential organizations from around the globe.

Media Contact

Kristen Warner, Apryse, 519-239-9375, [email protected], https://apryse.com/

SOURCE Apryse