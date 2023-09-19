APS Achieves 77 Awards in the G2's Fall Reports Based on Real User Feedback

"We couldn't have earned these G2 awards without our customers," said Scott Lasseigne, VP of Sales at APS. "We will remain committed to the client experience because mid-market buyers deserve this level of satisfaction with their investment." Tweet this

"We couldn't have earned these G2 awards without our customers," said Scott Lasseigne, VP of Sales at APS. Our mission is to make payroll and HR easier, providing our clients with exceptional software and support to achieve their goals. We will remain committed to the client experience because mid-market buyers deserve this level of satisfaction with their investment."

APS achieved a multitude of awards by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products across multiple categories. Noteworthy accolades include:

Best Support

Best Relationship

Easiest to Use

Best Meets Requirements

Highest User Adoption

For inclusion in the Grid reports, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. In addition, a product must have obtained five responses for each question related to implementation, relationship, results, and usability to qualify for inclusion in the Index reports.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of APS) on G2's APS review page!

About APS

APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We design our unified solution to simplify workforce management tasks for mid-market organizations. We provide our clients and partners with personalized service and support to accomplish their goals. Streamline payroll processing, automate HR workflows, and elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.

Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rate. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

