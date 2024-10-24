APS Director Norm 'DQ' Dequier Expands Leadership in Aviation Safety with NBAA Safety Committee Role and Award

"This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the mission of advancing business aviation safety while continuing APS's leadership in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT)." Post this

"As a passionate advocate for aviation safety, I am deeply honored to join the NBAA Safety Committee and to collaborate with other professionals on critical safety initiatives such as the LOC-I Working Group," said Norm "DQ" Dequier. "This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the mission of advancing business aviation safety while continuing APS's leadership in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT)."

This transition follows the completion of APS CEO Paul 'BJ' Ransbury's tenure as Chairman of the NBAA Safety Committee. Paul will be stepping down from his leadership role after serving the committee and its mission with distinction. "I am proud to pass the torch to DQ, who brings unmatched experience and dedication to our shared goal of making business aviation safer," said Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "Under his leadership, APS will continue to support NBAA and its vital safety initiatives with the same unwavering commitment to excellence."

The NBAA Safety Committee provides strategic guidance on safety matters to the NBAA membership and board of directors. The committee's primary mission is to identify and mitigate risks to business aviation, working towards the shared vision of making business aviation safer for all.

About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

At Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely. With more than 25 years of experience, APS is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) for professional pilots. We provide comprehensive on-aircraft and simulator-based training solutions designed to prevent Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), aviation's leading cause of fatalities. APS's proven training programs are trusted by airlines, military organizations, and corporate flight departments around the world.

Media Contact

Carey Bryson, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), 4802791881, [email protected], https://apstraining.com/

SOURCE Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)