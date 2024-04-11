APS Focus on Advancing Pilot Safety at Business Aviation Safety Summit (BASS) 2024

This year, we have made it easier than ever for pilots to evaluate their risk concerning aviation's number one fatal threat, and to determine the ideal program to not only mitigate that risk, but to turn that risk into operational excellence across many facets of day-to-day flight operations. Post this

Join APS CEO and NBAA Safety Committee Chairman Paul "BJ" Ransbury in essential discussions on advancing safety systems and operationally integrating flight path management best practices, highlighting innovative strategies and solutions to enhance pilot safety.

FLASH TALK | Aviation Safety Insights from NBAA & Safety Committee Leadership

This energizing FLASH TALK session will feature Ransbury alongside NBAA's Senior Vice President, Douglas Carr, fielding flash questions on the current state of aviation safety, focusing on innovative strategies and systems designed to mitigate risks and enhance safety for pilots and passengers alike.

Flight Path Management: An On-going Challenge for Business Aviation

The session on flight path management addresses the increasing complexities of modern airspace and the critical role of aircraft automation.

(See the BASS 2024 Agenda to find these discussions as well as additional BASS 2024 presentations and discussions featuring leading safety experts.)

IN-BOOTH IN-FLIGHT SAFETY RISK ANALYSIS AND TURNKEY SOLUTIONS

Stop by APS booth #206, where advisors will be on site to guide pilots through mitigating their #1 fatal threat, Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I). Pilots will analyze their risk of a Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) then use an interactive 30-second tool to structure their optimal Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) program to comprehensively mitigate risk and deliver exceptional training results.

"We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely and are thrilled to be contributing to BASS 2024, a critical safety event that exemplifies excellence in aviation safety and continual attention to and refinement of business aviation safety practices," said APS CEO Paul BJ Ransbury, "This year, we have made it easier than ever for pilots to evaluate their risk concerning aviation's number one fatal threat, and to determine the ideal program to not only mitigate that risk, but to turn that risk into operational excellence across many facets of day-to-day flight operations."

ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

APS is a global leader in aviation safety training, with an exclusive three-decade focus on transformational UPRT solutions uniquely designed for each operator. Trusted by major legacy air carriers, leading flight departments, insurance companies, military/government agencies, flight schools, and professional pilot owner-operators, APS is committed to reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) accidents through top-tier UPRT training and resources. More at: apstraining.com

