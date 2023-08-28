APS Highlights Next-Generation Flight School Upset Training at APATS 2023

"Paul BJ Ransbury, CEO of APS and Chairman of the NBAA Safety Committee, will be presenting on the first day of the symposium, sharing invaluable insights on Effective Next Gen Flight School Upset Training." Tweet this

The aviation community recognizes UPRT as a pivotal solution to combat commercial aviation's number one fatal threat: LOC-I. Ransbury will highlight the differences between implementing ICAO recommendations versus EASA-compliant UPRT at an ab initio level. He will also show how major US air carriers and feeder schools, such as United Airlines and United Aviate Academy, have seamlessly integrated robust on-aircraft and simulator-based UPRT into their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Our purpose at APS is 'We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely.' We deliver on our brand promise of 'Every Pilot Trained - In Control - All The Time' through robust, comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training," said Ransbury.

APATS 2023, themed "New Talent, New Technologies, New Training," is expected to bring together leading experts from airlines, ATOs, manufacturers, regulators, and the training industry. The symposium aims to promote best practices in pilot and cabin crew training, ensuring operational safety as the aviation industry gears up for rapid expansion.

About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

APS is the world's leading UPRT provider, serving major US air carriers, insurance companies, government agencies, and corporate flight departments. With over three decades of experience, APS's comprehensive UPRT programs have been instrumental in enhancing aviation safety, preventing Loss of Control In-flight incidents, and saving lives. Learn more about APS at https://apstraining.com

