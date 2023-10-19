APS Instructor Pilot Receives 2023 NBAA Professionalism in Aviation Award

"Having trained thousands of pilots at all experience levels, Monty's forward-thinking expertise and dedication to aviation safety has made a significant impact on the aviation industry." Post this

"Lee Hall has devoted his full time efforts to mitigating the number one fatal threat every pilot faces," says Paul Ransbury, president of Aviation Performance Solutions. "His commitment to safety and the APS purpose to help pilots bring everyone home safely is underscored by his contagiously positive personality and genuine love for people, making him a true leader in the industry and the guy that everyone wants to be in the cockpit with."

About Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

APS is a global leader in aviation safety training, with an exclusive three-decade focus on transformational UPRT solutions uniquely designed for each operator. Trusted by major legacy air carriers, leading flight departments, insurance companies, military/government agencies, flight schools, and professional pilot owner-operators, APS is committed to reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) accidents through top-tier UPRT training and resources. More at apstraining.com

