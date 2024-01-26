APS Launches Half-Day Training for High Altitude Jet Upset Recovery

"This cutting-edge course is meticulously designed for professional jet pilots, focusing on high altitude operations and essential recovery techniques." Post this

This cutting-edge course is meticulously designed for professional jet pilots, focusing on high altitude operations and essential recovery techniques. Key features of this training include:

Intensive 1.5-hour flight training in the SIAI-Marchetti S211 Jet Trainer, specially equipped for high altitude.

Tailored exercises addressing thrust variability, aerodynamic damping, and pilot-induced oscillations.

Practical training for real-world scenarios, enhancing pilot skills in high-altitude environments.

Life-Saving Takeaways: Pilots will emerge from this course with advanced competencies essential for high-altitude flight, significantly reducing the risks associated with LOC-I. This training is a critical step in ensuring pilot preparedness and enhancing overall air safety.

Availability: This exclusive course is available immediately to all APS graduates on a first-call, first-served basis, underscoring the importance of continuous learning and skill development in aviation.

Learn more here: apstraining.com/highjetrecurrent

About Aviation Performance Solutions:

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), based in Mesa, Arizona, is the solutions leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT). With three decades of experience, APS has established itself as the world's most trusted and experienced UPRT provider. The company's purpose is to help pilots bring everyone home safely by offering comprehensive, integrated academic, on-aircraft, and simulator instruction. APS operates across three continents, tailoring its world-class facilities and training programs to the specific needs of professional pilots.

Media Contact

Carey ryson, APS, 4802791881, [email protected], https://apstraining.com/

SOURCE APS