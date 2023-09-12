APS Launches Innovative Workforce Planning Solution for Enhanced Staffing Insights

Position Management and Organizational Chart are Now Available
SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc. (APS), a provider of best-in-class HCM technology and support, announced today the launch of its cutting-edge Workforce Planning solution designed to provide organizations with enhanced staffing insights and optimization capabilities.
Optimizing Staffing Strategies
The new solution provides clarity and insights for executives and managers into staffing, structure, metrics, and compensation in APS' all-in-one platform. With Workforce Planning, organizations can make informed staffing decisions, forecast workforce trends, and optimize staffing allocation to achieve maximum productivity, efficiency, and profitability.
"We are thrilled to bring our innovative Workforce Planning solution to our clients," said Aaron Johnson, President of APS. "This has been a two-year journey to provide a solution that solves the shortcomings of traditional bundled Talent Management offerings. During this process, we met with our Product Advisory Group, consisting of customers from different industries and company sizes, to gather and incorporate their feedback. The result is an all-encompassing solution that understands staffing structure, organizational hierarchy, compensation equality, and people analytics."
Transforming Workforce Planning
The APS Workforce Planning solution is designed to be user-friendly, intuitive, and configurable to meet the specific needs of each organization. It offers a range of powerful features, including:
- Position Management: Including reporting and staff metrics
- Organizational Chart
Future releases will include:
- Compensation Budgeting
- Benchmarking
- People Analytics
- Pay Equality
With its comprehensive suite of features and advanced analytics capabilities, the APS Workforce Planning solution is poised to transform the way organizations approach staffing analysis and management.
Current APS clients now have early access to phase one of Workforce Planning, including Position Management and the Organizational Chart.
About APS
APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. Our unified solution is designed to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, not days. Automate HR workflows to be more strategic. Elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.
Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rate. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.
Media Contact
Tiffany Seaton, APS, 1 318-222-9774, [email protected], www.apspayroll.com
