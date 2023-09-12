APS Launches Innovative Workforce Planning Solution for Enhanced Staffing Insights

"Workforce Planning has been a two-year journey to provide a solution that solves the shortcomings of traditional Talent Management offerings. We developed it with customer input, resulting in a solution that encompasses staffing structure, hierarchy, compensation equality, and people analytics." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to bring our innovative Workforce Planning solution to our clients," said Aaron Johnson, President of APS. "This has been a two-year journey to provide a solution that solves the shortcomings of traditional bundled Talent Management offerings. During this process, we met with our Product Advisory Group, consisting of customers from different industries and company sizes, to gather and incorporate their feedback. The result is an all-encompassing solution that understands staffing structure, organizational hierarchy, compensation equality, and people analytics."

Transforming Workforce Planning

The APS Workforce Planning solution is designed to be user-friendly, intuitive, and configurable to meet the specific needs of each organization. It offers a range of powerful features, including:

Position Management: Including reporting and staff metrics

Organizational Chart

Future releases will include:

Compensation Budgeting

Benchmarking

People Analytics

Pay Equality

With its comprehensive suite of features and advanced analytics capabilities, the APS Workforce Planning solution is poised to transform the way organizations approach staffing analysis and management.

Current APS clients now have early access to phase one of Workforce Planning, including Position Management and the Organizational Chart.

If you're interested in learning more about Workforce Planning,contact us.

About APS

APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. Our unified solution is designed to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, not days. Automate HR workflows to be more strategic. Elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.

Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rate. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.

