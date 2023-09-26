APS Partners with DATABASICS to Streamline Payroll and HR with Time and Expense Tracking

"We are thrilled to partner with DATABASICS to provide our customers with enhanced payroll and HR functionality in relation to time and expense management," said APS Partner Manager Renee Rademacher. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to partner with DATABASICS to provide our customers with enhanced payroll and HR functionality in relation to time and expense management," said APS Partner Manager Renee Rademacher. "This integration will enable our clients to streamline their processes and improve the overall efficiency of their businesses."

The integration will also provide APS customers with advanced reporting on all tracked time and expenses, giving them greater insights into their business operations. Users will be able to generate detailed reports on employee time and expenses, helping them make informed decisions about their businesses.

"DATABASICS has always focused on meeting customer requirements to provide value, performance, and adaptability," says Chris Harley, VP of Sales at DATABASICS. "This partnership provides an incredible opportunity to offer enhanced solutions, improving workflows for businesses across sectors."

Overall, the APS and DATABASICS partnership represents a powerful combination of expertise and technology, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced business environment. With this integration, APS customers can look forward to improved efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.

About APS

APS has a mission: to make payroll and HR easier. We provide our clients and partners with intuitive technology delivered with personalized service and support. Our unified solution is designed to simplify workforce management tasks. Process payroll in hours, not days. Automate HR workflows to be more strategic. Elevate the employee lifecycle with a single-system platform. We are APS, your workforce partner.

Businesses choose APS as their workforce partner because of our focus on the customer experience. As a result, we continually maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rate. For more information on APS and how we can help make payroll and HR easier for your business, visit https://www.apspayroll.com.

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS delivers time and leave tracking, expense reporting, and employee purchasing management solutions that lead the industry in value, performance, and adaptability. Integrations are offered for major accounting, payroll, and HR providers. DATABASICS' customers range from regional businesses and nonprofits to global enterprises.

Media Contact

Tiffany Seaton, APS, 1 318-222-9774, [email protected], www.apspayroll.com

SOURCE APS