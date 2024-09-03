APS Unveils Jet Upset Mastery Program, Featuring Platinum Standard for Business Pilots

APS's groundbreaking 'Every Pilot in Control' UPRT Mastery Program™ augments existing regulatory training by vastly improving flight path management, decision-making, and aircraft control. The Platinum Standard offers the industry's most advanced upset training for business jet pilots, seamlessly integrating with current aviation training systems.
MESA, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a leading provider of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today the launch of its 'Every Pilot in Control' UPRT Mastery Program™, a tiered Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) risk mitigation initiative culminating in the Platinum Standard.
The 'Every Pilot in Control' (EPIC) UPRT Mastery Program™ enhances pilot proficiency and resilience through integrated on-aircraft training, jet-specific advanced simulation, and type-specific mixed/virtual reality modules. Importantly, this program seamlessly interfaces with and augments existing regulatory initial or recurrent training at aviation centers. APS's EPIC UPRT Mastery Program focuses on UPRT to improve manual flight operation proficiency, in-crisis resilience, and overall aircraft control, enhancing pilots' competencies in everyday flight operations. info.apstraining.com/uprt-mastery
"APS's escalating standards in flight path management and airplane control mastery are a significant leap forward in pilot training, enabling professional pilots to master the skills necessary to prevent Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) and increase safety margins in virtually every aspect of in-flight operations," said Paul BJ Ransbury, CEO of APS. "Our program is designed to map into existing training approaches and regulatory requirements, leveraging focused UPRT expertise."
ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)
Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS) is the leading provider of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), committed to eliminating Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) as aviation's top safety threat. With a comprehensive, risk-based approach, APS serves over 30,000 pilots annually, offering a full spectrum of UPRT services, including on-aircraft training, advanced class-specific simulation, and integrated virtual reality. APS is recognized globally for setting the highest standards in UPRT effectiveness.
Media Contact
Carey Bryson, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), 4802791881, [email protected], https://apstraining.com/
SOURCE Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)
Share this article