APS Unveils Jet Upset Mastery Program, Featuring Platinum Standard for Business Pilots

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), a leading provider of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today the launch of its 'Every Pilot in Control' UPRT Mastery Program™, a tiered Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) risk mitigation initiative culminating in the Platinum Standard.