APSHO Calls for a Minimum of 8 Hours of Protected Administrative Time for Advanced Practitioners in Oncology

"Advanced practitioners do so much more than seeing patients in clinic. The non-reimbursable work they do keeps patients safer and happier and keeps practices running smoothly. Advanced practitioners are running clinics, answering patient queries, reviewing scans, signing orders, writing prescriptions, performing research, and so much more. Protected time is essential for sustainability, quality care, and team performance," said Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, Executive Director of APSHO.

APSHO's position follows an extensive review by a national task force of AP leaders. The group evaluated survey results, case studies, institutional data, and peer-reviewed research, revealing that lack of protected administrative time directly impacts job satisfaction, retention, and care coordination.

The Case for Protected Time:

87% of APs without administrative time report increased burnout or dissatisfaction

APs with dedicated time are 17% less likely to leave their roles

Protected time improves documentation, care coordination, and efficiency without harming productivity

Administrative time includes non–direct patient-facing responsibilities such as reviewing labs, coordinating care, documentation, interdisciplinary communication, institutional meetings, research, and professional development.

A Call to Action

In its official recommendations, APSHO urges:

At least 8 hours per week of protected time for all full-time outpatient oncology APs

Formal policies that safeguard administrative time, recognizing the time as essential and measurable

Inclusion of APs in decision-making and organizational planning related to organization planning, decision-making, and performance metrics.

"This is a critical moment for oncology practice leaders, healthcare systems, and policymakers to act," Vogel said. "Recognizing and protecting AP time isn't just good for providers—it's good for patients."

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

