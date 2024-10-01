APSHO Honored with ASAE Summit Award for Advancing Healthcare Excellence

APSHO developed the Cancer Therapy Prescribing Course in response to the growing need for specialized oncology training for APs. Post this

The APSHO Cancer Therapy Prescribing Course addresses a critical gap in the healthcare system by establishing a national standard for AP oncology-specific training. Developed by clinical experts, the peer-reviewed, 25-hour course provides essential knowledge for APs—including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals—to safely prescribe and manage cancer therapies.

The course has seen an overwhelming response. "In just 18 months, over 1,200 advanced practitioners have registered for this comprehensive course," said APSHO executive director Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP, FAPO. "Cancer centers across the country are using this course to onboard new APs, hospital privileging, and ensure ongoing competence in cancer therapy prescribing. It's making a profound impact on the quality of care delivered by advanced practitioners."

APSHO developed the Cancer Therapy Prescribing Course in response to the growing need for specialized oncology training for APs. "Prior to this, there were no nationwide, standardized resources ensuring APs were adequately prepared to prescribe cancer therapies," explained APSHO president Lisa Kottschade, APRN, MSN, CNP, FAPO. "The demand for a national, AP-led training program was undeniable."

