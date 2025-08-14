APSHO Partners with Empowered with Meg Ryan to Spotlight the Vital Role of Advanced Practitioners in Cancer Care

"Advanced practitioners are a cornerstone of modern oncology care," said Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, Executive Director of APSHO. Post this

"Advanced practitioners are a cornerstone of modern oncology care," said Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, Executive Director of APSHO. "They manage treatments, support side effect control, perform research, run clinics, and provide education to patients and their care partners. Most importantly, their expertise and compassion ensure that patients never face cancer alone. This collaboration with Empowered with Meg Ryan is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase these amazing professionals who are such an important part of the cancer care team."

Nurse Practitioner Andrew Guinigundo, Physician Associate Ashton Boyle, and Executive Director Vogel collaborated in the with the Empowered team to guide the content of the episode. Valerie Maliga, the Senior Vice President of Empowered commented, "It was a pleasure working with the APSHO team on the development and facilitation of the project, and we're excited about getting it in front of audiences. Educating a wider audience on advances that have been and are being made in the fight against cancer aligns perfectly with Empowered's mission."

The segment will air nationally on public television stations and digital streaming platforms later this year, with additional content available on www.empoweredprogram.com. Viewers will also hear from APSHO leaders and learn about the society's mission to support, educate, and elevate APs across the country.

APSHO's participation in this documentary reflects its core commitment: delivering high-quality, team-based, and patient-centered cancer care. As part of this initiative, APSHO hopes to raise public awareness of the vital role APs play, foster greater understanding among patients and caregivers, and encourage more healthcare professionals to pursue this impactful career path.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television series that brings to light powerful stories of strength, healing, and hope. Hosted by acclaimed actress and humanitarian Meg Ryan, the program serves as a platform to raise awareness and inspire action across a wide range of health and wellness topics. Through storytelling and partnership, Empowered with Meg Ryan aims to empower viewers with knowledge and courage, fostering a deeper understanding of the people and programs shaping a healthier future.

Learn more at: www.empoweredprogram.com

