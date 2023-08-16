APSHO Patient/Advocacy Perspective Poster Track Returns to JADPRO Live

The priorities of the clinician need to reflect the priorities of the person with cancer; these posters serve as a collective voice narrating the patient journey and how we can work together to improve cancer care. Tweet this

Oncology advanced practitioners build strong partnerships with their patients and become deeply attuned to their patients' wishes, values, and needs. The track is an opportunity for advocacy organizations, patients, and clinicians to encourage a collaborative approach to essential components of patient care, such as communication, education, symptom management, and caregiver support.

"These posters are a reminder that patients and their advocacy groups are the experts on their lived cancer experience," said Jennifer S. Webster, MN, MPH, RN, AOCNS, NPD-BC, of Georgia Cancer Specialists affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute and Conference Chair of JADPRO Live 2022. "The priorities of the clinician need to reflect the priorities of the person with cancer; these posters serve as a collective voice narrating the patient journey and how we can work together to improve cancer care."

Patients and advocacy partners will present their findings during moderated poster sessions scheduled throughout the conference. Posters will be available to registered conference attendees via the conference app, a dedicated area for viewing on site, and an e-poster gallery on the JADPRO Live website. This track is made possible by support from Pfizer Oncology. Additional support is provided by Bristol Myers Squibb and Genmab US, Inc.

Patient advocacy groups and patients interested in submitting an abstract for consideration are encouraged to visit https://jadprolive.com/abstracts/. The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2023.

About JADPRO Live

JADPRO Live is the premier conference for advanced practitioners in oncology, offering education targeted toward higher-level thinking and practical application in the patient setting. This year's meeting will take place from November 9–12, 2023, at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.

Harborside Powered by BroadcastMed

Harborside Powered by BroadcastMed is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), The ASCO Post, and JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Harborside Powered by BroadcastMed designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).

Media Contact

