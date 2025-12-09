APSHO Raises Alarm Over Federal Proposal That Threatens Cancer Care Workforce

"Restricting access to graduate education will shrink the oncology workforce at a time when cancer cases are rising and patient needs are growing more complex," stated Lisa Kottschade, APRN, MSN, CNP, FAPO, President of APSHO and a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic. Post this

"Restricting access to graduate education will shrink the oncology workforce at a time when cancer cases are rising and patient needs are growing more complex," stated Lisa Kottschade, APRN, MSN, CNP, FAPO, President of APSHO and a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic. "The proposed loan restrictions would create new barriers to entering these roles and exacerbate existing workforce shortages. A disproportionate impact will fall on students from rural, first-generation, and underrepresented communities who rely heavily on federal loans to pursue AP education."

APSHO further stresses that this loss of access undermines national goals to improve diversity, equity, and representation in cancer care—a known driver of improved oncology and hematology outcomes. "Restricting access to the education required for these vital roles essentially restricts access to quality cancer care to patients," noted Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP, FAPO, Executive Director of APSHO and also a nurse practitioner.

Oncology and hematology practices rely heavily on highly trained NPs, PAs, CNSs, and clinical pharmacists to deliver timely, high-acuity, and life-saving care. APSHO urges federal leaders to:

Recognize NP, PA, and CNS programs as professional degree programs essential for safe, high-quality cancer care.

Preserve higher borrowing limits and financial-aid mechanisms for advanced practice students.

Assess the impact on the cancer-care workforce as part of the policy making process.

Engage oncology professional societies to ensure policy decisions reflect clinical realities and patient needs.

Safeguard diversity and rural access pathways within the AP pipeline.

APSHO stands committed to advocating for policies that reflect the true value of APs and protect the sustainability of the oncology workforce. You can read the full statement at https://www.apsho.org/news/715850/APSHO-Position-Statement-Protecting-the-Advanced-Practitioner-Workforce-in-Cancer-Care.htm.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) represents nurse practitioners, physician associates, clinical nurse specialists, pharmacists, and other oncology advanced practitioners dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, collaborative cancer care. APSHO advocates for the recognition, development, and sustainability of the advanced practitioner workforce essential to oncology and hematology practice. Learn more at APSHO.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, FAPO Executive Director, Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO), 1 609-832-3000, [email protected], https://www.apsho.org

