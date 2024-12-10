APSHO Recognizes Advanced Practitioners Receiving Prestigious Awards

The Mary Pazdur Award for Excellence in Advanced Practice in Oncology, Kelly Young Memorial Scholarship, and Fellow of Advanced Practice in Oncology award ceremonies took place during JADPRO Live, APSHO's annual educational event, held in Grapevine, TX. Post this

Dr. Braun-Inglis was the first oncology nurse practitioner in the state of Hawaii. She has been instrumental on the local and national levels in expanding the role of advanced practice providers (APPs) in clinical trials. She has also advocated for cancer clinical trials in the community setting and diverse patient enrollment in clinical trials. Through her efforts, the National Cancer Institute revised their policies in 2021, empowering APPs to fully exercise their credentials and enroll patients in supportive care trials. In 2023, she received the National Cancer Institute's Director's Award.

Kelly Young Memorial Scholarship

The Awards and Recognition Committee of APSHO presented the Kelly Young Memorial Scholarship to Michael Bonsaver, MSN, FNP-C. He currently practices on the island of Saipan, treating oncology patients in a community setting. The Kelly Young Memorial Scholarship was created to provide travel funds and registration for a current APSHO member to attend JADPRO Live who might not otherwise have educational funding. Kelly Young, DNP, ANP-C, AOCN®, was an active member of APSHO and a member on the APSHO Board of Directors from 2019-2020. Dr. Young served as a colleague, mentor, teacher, friend, and mother, touching many lives.

Fellow of Advanced Practice in Oncology

The APSHO Fellow of Advanced Practice in Oncology (FAPO) is a lifetime designation for APSHO members. This distinguished status recognizes advanced practitioners who consistently work to develop the field of oncology and hematology, as evidenced by making remarkable and sustained contributions to advanced practice and by serving, engaging, and investing in the membership and activities of APSHO. Heather Koniarczyk and Kirollos Hanna were inducted into the 2024 class of fellows.

Heather Koniarczyk, MSN, APRN-CNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, is an oncology/hematology nurse practitioner and experienced advanced practitioner (AP) leader. She currently serves as the director of education for APSHO where she oversees and develops oncology AP education strategy, projects, and collaborations with key leaders in oncology and industry partners. Kirollos Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, FACCC, FAPO, is an assistant professor of pharmacy at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. Dr. Hanna serves as an associate editor for the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO). He has published over a dozen peer-reviewed manuscripts in various medical journals including JADPRO, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology.

These award ceremonies took place during JADPRO Live, APSHO's annual educational event, held in Grapevine, TX. The conference welcomes more than 1,500 attendees annually, including oncology/hematology nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other advanced degree nurses and health-care professionals.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society of more than 6,000 oncology advanced practitioners, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

