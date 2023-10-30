APSHO Welcomes Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute's Advanced Practitioners as APSHO Institutional Members

"We applaud FCS' commitment to both patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them by joining APSHO as an Institutional Member," commented Wendy Vogel, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, APSHO's Executive Director. Post this

FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care. The statewide practice is at the forefront of innovative clinical research, enabling the most advanced treatments and cutting-edge technologies for all forms of cancers and blood disorders.

At around 100 locations throughout Florida, a team of more than 250 physicians, 220 advanced practitioners, and nearly 4,000 team members shares a commitment to ensuring that patients have access to world-class cancer care, close to home, with the support they need at every step of their cancer journey.

"We applaud FCS' commitment to both patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them by joining APSHO as an Institutional Member," commented Wendy Vogel, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, APSHO's Executive Director. "APSHO and FCS will be working together to provide critical clinical information and professional education to their advanced practitioners. We know that the interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care is the best hope for improved patient outcomes."

"We are proud to partner with APSHO, and in doing so, we are bringing some of the most advanced tools and resources to our advanced practitioners, who are integral members of the oncology care team," said FCS Vice President of Nursing & Research, Colleen Lewis, MSN, ANP-BC, AOCNP®.

Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost savings that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking and the science of oncology is expanding. The society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The official journal of APSHO, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology, is a peer-reviewed, indexed publication that provides information on clinically relevant, evidence-based practice.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

