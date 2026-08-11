APSHO Welcomes Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute Advanced Practitioners as APSHO Institutional Members

"We are proud to be an institutional member of APSHO, reflecting our organization's commitment to excellence in hematology and oncology care." Post this

"APSHO is pleased to welcome the advanced practitioners from the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute. The value they place on their patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them is evident by joining APSHO as an Institutional Member," commented Wendy Vogel, FNP, FAPO, APSHO's Executive Director. "The hematology/oncology advanced practitioner is a critical member of the cancer care team. We look forward to working together to provide critical clinical information and professional education. We know that the interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care is the best hope for improved patient outcomes."

Vanna Dest, the Advanced Practice Provider Director with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute noted, "We are proud to be an institutional member of APSHO, reflecting our organization's commitment to excellence in hematology and oncology care. As part of this distinguished community of advanced practitioners, we are dedicated to fostering professional growth, advancing evidence-based practice, and promoting collaboration across the cancer care continuum. Our APSHO membership will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while supporting the ongoing development of our talented and dedicated advanced practice providers."

Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions with significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost-saving that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking, and the science of oncology is expanding. The Society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The APSHO AP Academy equips advanced practitioners with a wealth of educational offerings to provide safe and quality care.

Learn more about APSHO and institutional membership at APSHO.org.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician associates, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

Media Contact

Wendy Vogel, Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology, 1 609-832-3000, [email protected], Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology

SOURCE Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology