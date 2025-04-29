APSHO Welcomes Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center's Advanced Practitioners as APSHO Institutional Members

"The hematology/oncology advanced practitioner is a critical member of the cancer care team. We look forward to working together to provide critical clinical information and professional education." Post this

Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center is committed to providing state-of-the-art cancer care across four main sites in the Maryland and DC areas, with expansion into Pennsylvania through the partnership with WellSpan Health. Their focus extends beyond cutting-edge treatments—understanding the unique needs of oncology patients, exhibited by establishing specialized oncology urgent care centers. These centers keep patients out of crowded emergency departments, ensuring they receive the dedicated, timely care they deserve in a compassionate, supportive environment.

"The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center is commended for the value they place on their patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them by joining APSHO as an Institutional Member" commented Wendy Vogel, FNP, AOCNP®, FAPO, APSHO's Executive Director. "The hematology/oncology advanced practitioner is a critical member of the cancer care team. We look forward to working together to provide critical clinical information and professional education. We know that the interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care is the best hope for improved patient outcomes."

Michelle Turner, the Clinical Program Director of Advanced Practice with the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center noted, "The oncology advanced practice providers at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center embody a unique blend of expertise, compassion, and leadership. With an unwavering commitment to advancing patient outcomes, they leverage their deep knowledge and innovative research to provide the highest quality care. Through their dedication to education and groundbreaking research, they not only elevate the lives of those they treat but also lead the global JH community in transforming cancer care for the better."

Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost savings that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking, and the science of oncology is expanding. The society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The official journal of APSHO, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology, is a peer-reviewed, indexed publication that provides information on clinically relevant, evidence-based practice.

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP, FAPO Executive Director, APSHO

