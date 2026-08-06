APSHO Welcomes Penn Medicine Hematology-Oncology Advanced Practitioners as APSHO Institutional Members

The hematology-oncology advanced practitioner is a critical member of the cancer care team. APSHO provides critical clinical information and professional education and embraces the interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care as the best hope for improved patient outcomes. Post this

Penn Medicine is one of the world's leading academic medical centers and home of the Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) at the University of Pennsylvania, an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"APSHO welcomes the hematology-oncology advanced practitioners from Penn Medicine. We acknowledge the value they place on their patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them," commented Wendy Vogel, FNP, FAPO, APSHO's Executive Director. "The hematology-oncology advanced practitioner is a critical member of the cancer care team. APSHO provides critical clinical information and professional education and embraces the interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care as the best hope for improved patient outcomes."

Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost savings that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking and the science of oncology is expanding. The society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The APSHO AP Academy equips advanced practitioners with a wealth of educational offerings to provide safe and high-quality care.

Learn more about APSHO and institutional membership at APSHO.org.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician associates, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals. The mission of APSHO is to promote oncology patient care that is high quality, cost effective, and delivered through collaborative practice models by optimizing the role of the advanced practitioner as an integral member of the care team.

Media Contact

Wendy Vogel, Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology, 1 609-832-3000, [email protected], Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology

SOURCE Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology