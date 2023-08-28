ApTask Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Albert (Al) Simmons as Managing Partner, Client Relations

"We are thrilled to welcome Al Simmons to the ApTask family. His extensive C-level relations will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities in understanding and meeting our clients' evolving needs." - Eddie Bright, Jr, Global CEO of ApTask. Tweet this

In his role as Managing Partner, Client Relations, Simmons will be responsible for leading ApTask's client engagement strategies, focusing on building and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. He will leverage his deep understanding of industry dynamics and client expectations to drive growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure ApTask remains at the forefront of delivering tailored workforce solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Al Simmons to the ApTask family," said Eddie Bright, Jr, Global CEO of ApTask. "Al's reputation as an industry veteran precedes him, and his extensive C-level relations will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities in understanding and meeting our clients' evolving needs. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Simmons joins ApTask from his previous role as EVP Financial Services, where he successfully led client relations efforts and played a pivotal role in driving business growth. He has a proven track record of delivering results in highly competitive environments, and his client-centric approach aligns perfectly with ApTask's commitment to providing unparalleled service.

"I am honored to join ApTask and contribute to its continued success," said Simmons. "ApTask's reputation as a trusted workforce solutions provider is well-deserved, and I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen our client relationships and deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients."

Simmons' appointment comes at an exciting time for ApTask as the company continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. His expertise and industry insights will play a critical role in positioning ApTask as a leader in workforce solutions across diverse industries.

About ApTask:

ApTask is a leading global provider of workforce solutions, specializing in staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP), and vendor management systems (VMS). As one of the only African American and veteran-certified entities with a true global footprint, ApTask is uniquely positioned to deliver customized and diverse workforce solutions to its client partners across industries and geographies. With a commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and fostering diversity, ApTask strives to be the partner of choice for organizations seeking comprehensive workforce solutions. For more information, please visit www.aptask.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, ApTask, 1 7323558000, [email protected], www.aptask.com

SOURCE ApTask