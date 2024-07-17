Aptech Teams with BirchStreet Systems to Bring Procure-to-Pay Processing to Twenty Four Seven Hotels

Aptech provides hotels with invoice-level, vendor and general ledger spend while BirchStreet Systems manages the remainder of the P2P workflow process

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech has teamed with BirchStreet Systems to deliver efficiency and automation where it is most needed – the procure-to-pay (P2P) process. Based on customer demand, this collaboration brings together the best in cloud-based enterprise accounting and P2P software to deliver better control over purchase orders, invoicing, budgeting, order delivery, flexible payment options, invoice imaging, and financial review efficiency with drill down from P&L to invoice image.

"With hospitality facing critical staffing and supply management issues, it is imperative for best in class technology providers to work together to streamline processes and deliver efficiencies," said Valerie Layman, BirchStreet Chief Product Officer. "We are delighted to work with Aptech to bring industry leading integrated P2P and accounting solutions to all hoteliers."

Twenty Four Seven Hotels is an avid Aptech and BirchStreet user. The Southern California-based hotel management company is always improving and innovating for the good of its guests and associates, and collaborating with business partners to build lasting relationships that drive efficiency and effectiveness for its operation. When Twenty Four Seven Hotels transitioned from Aptech's legacy accounting solution to PVNG for enterprise accounting, they requested that integration to the BirchStreet P2P solution be added as part of the process to eliminate manual entry of purchase orders and invoices.

"Integration between Aptech and BirchStreet has been instrumental to our performance," said Khanh Tran, Twenty Four Seven Vice President Finance & Accounting. "Our vendor relationships have greatly improved now that the accounts payable process and check runs are fluid. Vendors are being paid on time and our hotels never run out of the merchandise that our guests demand.

"Eliminating redundancy – like re-keying invoices – saves a lot of time and it also stops input errors and mishaps with missing statements," Tran continued. "Everything moves automatically from BirchStreet into PVNG, and all data is easily accessible via hyperlink. While invoices still need to be reviewed by the GM's, tying the two systems together takes the tediousness of researching and inputting data out of the equation. Both companies are extremely responsive and worthy of a 10/10 ranking for customer service. We could not ask for anything better as a hotel client."

Together Aptech and BirchStreet are enabling hoteliers to:

1. Report spend currently on un-invoiced purchase orders

2. Control PO's before they go to the suppliers (cost control through approvals and bid management)

3. Control orders sent to compliant vendors and products to reduce rogue spending

4. Consolidate suppliers and buyers on the same ordering platform with visibility to the same products

5. Manage budget and checkbook in real time

6. Enhance the receiving process to better manage goods received

7. Access automatic accruals based on goods received but not yet invoiced

8. Automate the entry of invoice data to Accounts Payable

9. Leverage approval workflow for invoice payment process

10. Utilize digital storage of invoice images with easy search capabilities

11. Increase P&L review efficiency with drill down from Summary Income Statement to invoice image

"PVNG has become a game-changer in the world of hotel accounting," said Jill Wilder, Aptech President. "It features Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger modules and more that when combined with BirchStreet's P2P functionality simplifies payment processes across the board. Finding technology partners that you can trust is not as easy as one may think today. Aptech and BirchStreet have the tools and hospitality longevity our customers expect to ensure frictionless financial management."

About Aptech

Aptech, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About BirchStreet Systems LLC

Founded in 2002, BirchStreet is the leading global provider of enterprise procure-to-pay operations solutions for the hospitality sector. BirchStreet's software platform provides leading global hospitality brands with a full suite of procurement applications, including eProcurement software, accounts payable automation, invoice management, inventory management, recipe management, supplier payments, and reporting and analytics. BirchStreet's customers leverage the company's solutions to access a broad network of suppliers and manage billions of dollars of spend annually across a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, operating supplies, maintenance services and capital projects. For more information, please visit http://www.birchstreetsystems.com.

About Twenty Four Seven Hotels

Twenty Four Seven Hotels is a third-party management company that delivers highly specialized services in hotel operations, investment and development. Founded in 2004, the company specializes in the premium brand select-service & lifestyle segments. The company partners with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice. Twenty Four Seven Hotel's current portfolio includes 25 hotels in four states with approximately 3,200 rooms. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit http://www.247hotels.com.

Media Contact

Barbara Worcester, Aptech, 4403203366, [email protected], http://www.aptech-inc.com

Irina Jakovleva, Birchstreet Systems, 949-567-7000, [email protected], http://www.birchstreet.net

SOURCE Aptech