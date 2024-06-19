Aptech to Unveil NEW Enterprise Accounting Dashboard at HITEC Charlotte

Accessible via computer, tablet, or phone, the PVNG dashboard provides a quick glimpse of financial and operational data without having to execute multiple reports; Visit Aptech at HITEC Charlotte June 24-27 in Booth #2644

PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech, a hospitality company providing the best in finance and accounting software for more than 50 years to hotels, will reveal a NEW dashboard for its PVNG enterprise accounting solution at HITEC Charlotte, to be held June 24 to 27 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center. Developed at the request of its customers, the tool provides a quick view of the status of a hotel's financials from the previous night and more. All data is updated in the system in real time, enhancing the ability for hotel operators to make more informed decisions, improve efficiency, and achieve strategic goals.

"Aptech is known industrywide for exceptional support and quick response to our customers," said Aptech President Jill Wilder. "Users asked us for fast access to financial and operational data – accounts payable, general ledger, statistical data – all on one screen and without having to execute multiple reports or inquiries to provide a pulse of where they are now and how they are progressing financially. PVNG was the only one of our three products that did not have a dashboard, so we went to work. Wanting to provide the most value, we asked specifically what they would like to be included on the dashboard – and we delivered."

The PVNG Dashboard provides a quick glimpse of:

 Bank account balances for each bank account

 Open invoice balances for top five vendors

 Overall Accounts Payable Aging: Current / 30+ / 60+ / 90+ Days

 Comparative analysis on user selected KPI's; Yesterday/Month to Date/Month to Date Last Year

"Our customers are saying they cannot wait to visit us at HITEC to see the dashboard in action," Wilder said. "This tool will give users real-time access to data, enabling them to monitor performance and trends as they happen. This immediacy provides quicker reactions to changing conditions, such as market shifts or operational issues. The dashboard will also improve decision making. By consolidating data from various sources into a single, easy-to-understand interface, the PVNG dashboard will help operators work smarter, not harder."

Just like the dashboards for its Execuvue (Business Intelligence) and Targetvue (Budgeting & Forecasting) solutions, the PVNG dashboard can be accessed from any web browser, enabling users to access all data via mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. This dashboard is a standard feature of PVNG and will be included in the next software release slated for July 2024.

"We encourage people to come by Booth 2644 at HITEC to see the PVNG dashboard and provide their input," Wilder said. "This is the first release, and we will continue to develop the dashboard to provide more flexibility and information defined by our customers."

On Display at HITEC

PVNG is one of the top ranked solutions in the Hotel Tech Report "Best Finance & Accounting Software" 2024 popularity index. It ranked No. 2 out of 37 companies in the finance and accounting software category. Ninety six percent of limited service and budget hotels, 94% of luxury hotels, 93% of branded hotels, and 84% of resorts say they would recommend PVNG for enterprise accounting. The solution earned an overall score of 4.7 out of 5.0 for ease of use, customer support, return on investment and ease of implementation.

PVNG features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation that today's hotel operators are seeking with much-needed browser navigation. It features automated invoice processing, a myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, and the ability to handle single or multi-property accounting.

Attendees will also see Aptech's IBM Cognos-based ASP BI application, Execuvue. It delivers visualizations of financial and operational data that hoteliers can act upon. The drag-and-drop environment provides easy-to-access reporting and analytics. The solution configures data portfolio wide, giving operators a performance snapshot by region, brand, and property. The scalability, flexibility, and integration capabilities of Execuvue sets Aptech apart from other BI providers.

Aptech's hospitality-driven budgeting and forecasting solution, Targetvue, will also be showcased. The solution provides accounting teams with "one version of the truth." It consolidates reports, identifies trends, and eliminates the maintenance and distribution of Excel spreadsheets throughout the organization. Automated forecast snapshots offers users ad-hoc capabilities to previous and future performance projections.

To learn more about Aptech solutions, visit them at HITEC Charlotte, June 24 to 27 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Booth #2644. For more information on all Aptech solutions, visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About Aptech

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

