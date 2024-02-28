Aptitude 8 Announces Acquisition of WORQFLOW to Expand HubSpot Consulting Services

"Bringing the WORQFLOW team into Aptitude 8 is a pivotal step in our quest to serve the growing enterprise-level HubSpot customer base. Christopher Barnett and WORQFLOW's outstanding reputation and proven expertise make this union a natural fit." - Connor Jeffers, CEO & Founder at Aptitude 8 Post this

By integrating WORQFLOW's talent and expertise, Aptitude 8 will enhance its capabilities in CMS, CRM, and RevOps, offering clients a more comprehensive suite of services to drive business growth.

Christopher Barnett, Founder of WORQFLOW, shared his enthusiasm for joining forces with Aptitude 8, "This collaboration represents a high point in our journey as a company and my personal career. Aptitude 8's culture, relationships, and mission align perfectly with what we've built at WORQFLOW. I am incredibly proud of what WORQFLOW has achieved and eager to embark on this next chapter of growth and excellence with Aptitude 8."

The acquisition will see Christopher Barnett join the Aptitude 8 leadership team as the VP of Revenue, bringing his wealth of experience and reputation as an innovator in the ecosystem. Other members of WORQFLOW will be joining Aptitude 8's services team.

Aptitude 8 is committed to a smooth transition for WORQFLOW's clients and partners, with detailed plans in place to ensure continuity and excellence in service delivery. The combined strengths of Aptitude 8 and WORQFLOW will elevate the level of innovation and strategic guidance available to businesses seeking to maximize their HubSpot investment.

About Aptitude 8

Aptitude 8 is the most trusted technical consulting partner in the HubSpot ecosystem. We create platform-powered experiences for your customers and teams by building multi-hub solutions and orchestrating operations across your entire tech stack. Businesses built on HubSpot build with Aptitude 8.

About WORQFLOW

At WORQFLOW, we help businesses grow by providing best-in-class strategic expertise on Revenue Operations and Performance Marketing. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping you achieve your growth targets by optimizing the processes, platforms, and people that fuel exceptional results.

Media Contact

Ryan Gunn, Director of Demand Gen & Marketing Ops at Aptitude 8, Aptitude 8, 1 6784165735, [email protected], https://aptitude8.com/

SOURCE Aptitude 8