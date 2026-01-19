Apto Solutions Launches Fully Domestic Program to Recover Rare Earth Elements for National Security

"For years, rare earth elements have quietly left our economy, embedded in discarded technology and sent overseas," said Caroline Allman, chief compliance and sustainability officer at Apto Solutions." Post this

Through this partnership, Apto will work with Tusaar, a Colorado-based REE innovator, to recover rare earth elements from shredded hard drives processed at Apto facilities nationwide. Unlike traditional recycling methods where REE are lost or overlooked, this program specifically targets their recovery – ensuring these materials remain in the U.S. and are reintegrated into domestic manufacturing and innovation pipelines.

"For years, rare earth elements have quietly left our economy, embedded in discarded technology and sent overseas," said Caroline Allman, chief compliance and sustainability officer at Apto Solutions. "This partnership allows us to change that by recovering value that already exists, protecting communities, and helping secure a more resilient, sustainable future for American industry."

Apto's expanded capabilities – including the recent deployment of its new mobile shredding truck – enable secure hard drive shredding across all Apto facilities. Once processed, materials are sent for separation and refinement before being delivered to Tusaar's domestic processing operation. There, advanced techniques recover and isolate types of REE that were previously combined in the recycling stream. By establishing this closed-loop, U.S.-based system, Apto Solutions is laying the groundwork for a scalable model that other organizations can follow.

Apto Solutions has been actively engaging with policymakers and industry leaders to advocate for domestic retention of critical materials, recognizing that every import or export represents lost economic value and strategic opportunity. This initiative not only supports national sustainability goals but also positions U.S. companies to innovate using materials recovered from within their own technology ecosystem.

About Apto Solutions

Apto Solutions is a trusted leader in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), delivering secure, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, reduce waste, recover value, and achieve their ESG goals. With more than 20 years of experience, Apto Solutions combines proven best practices with continuous innovation to provide enterprises with the confidence and transparency they need to manage IT assets responsibly. Learn more at https://aptosolutions.com.

About Tusaar

Tusaar is focused on providing technology that enables large-scale Rare Earth Element (REE) recovery operations at existing U.S. mine sites. Tusaar not only recovers the REEs while sequestering radioactive contaminants but also produces other valuable byproducts leading to the decarbonization of other major industries. Tusaar's process recovers the REEs while sequestering the radioactive materials yielding an ecarbonized/decontaminated gypsum that can be used in cement and wallboard production. Learn more at https://tusaar.com.

