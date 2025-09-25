Apto Solutions Partners with Bloom ESG to Deliver Next-Generation Environmental Impact Reporting

"This partnership with Bloom ESG allows us to give clients more than just peace of mind; it provides scientifically validated, verifiable data that proves their environmental impact." Post this

For years, Apto has prioritized sustainability in technology asset disposition, utilizing tools such as the e-Stewards Environmental Impact Calculator to measure benefits from recycling and reuse. With Bloom ESG's integration, Apto clients will now receive a higher level of visibility and reporting, helping them quantify, certify, and monetize the environmental benefits of their IT asset programs.

"We have always believed that sustainability and technology go hand-in-hand," said Tim Farrow, Apto's Chief Operating Officer. "This partnership with Bloom ESG allows us to give clients more than just peace of mind; it provides scientifically validated, verifiable data that proves their environmental impact. Together, we're helping organizations recover more value from their retired IT assets while contributing to a measurable path toward net-zero goals."

Through the Bloom ESG Environmental Benefits Calculator, Apto clients will now be able to track avoided carbon emissions at the client level, integrate environmental reporting into their broader ESG strategies, and leverage opportunities to generate commercial value through carbon insetting.

This partnership represents a major step in Apto's mission to deliver innovative solutions that maximize the value of IT assets while advancing sustainable practices across industries.

Media Contact

Katie Prellwitz, Apto Solutions, 1 404-605-0992, [email protected], aptosolutions.com

SOURCE Apto Solutions