AQ Technology Partners Promote Zack Buzzatto to Managing Director

Outstanding Contributions by Sector Specialist Drive AQ's Success and Continued Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AQ Technology Partners ("AQ"), the leading middle market investment bank focused on M&A, recapitalizations, and growth capital for software and software-enabled businesses, announced today that Zack Buzzatto has been promoted to Managing Director.

Zack's decade of experience as an investment banker includes more than 20 closed deals representing billions of enterprise value. As a Director at AQ since 2022, Zack has developed a track record of execution excellence driving superior outcomes for AQ clients and proven his ability to be a trusted advisor to the Board of Directors and CEOs of growing mid-market software companies.

Zack's focused work over the past eight years of his career in the automotive software sector has established him as a thought leader and ecosystem expert, including intimate knowledge of core sub-sectors such as DMS/ERP, CRM, Customer Engagement, Finance and Insurance, Fixed Operations, and Compliance for franchise, independent, and specialty vehicle dealers. Since joining AQ, Zack has expanded his coverage of the automotive ecosystem and extended his sector specialization to the supply chain, fleet, and mobility ecosystems, where his expertise differentiates him (and AQ) from the generalist advisor landscape.

"Over the years and across transactions, Zack's approach has consistently been one of collaboration and long-term partnership." said Aaron Kleinhandler, Better Car People's Chief Executive Officer. "His vertical focus allows him to bring a level of expertise which has proven invaluable to my organization."

"Zack's influence and contributions to AQ have been evident since he joined the firm in 2022, and we are excited to recognize his achievements and impact as a top strategic advisor across the automotive and supply chain sectors," said Matt Sachse, AQ Managing Partner. "It is this sort of sector expertise, results-focus and commitment to our clients that drives AQ's success and reputation in the market, and we look forward to watching Zack continue to accelerate AQ's momentum in the years to come."

About AQ Technology Partners

AQ Technology Partners is a leading middle market investment bank focused on M&A, recapitalizations, and growth capital for software and software-enabled businesses. We bring senior relationships and access, differentiated sector expertise, and best-in-class process strategy and execution to enable our clients to identify, navigate and maximize their strategic alternatives.

Media Contact

Matt Sachse, AQ Technology Partners, 1 650-609-3100, [email protected], www.aqtpartners.com

SOURCE AQ Technology Partners