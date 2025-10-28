Aqfer Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Momentum Across Enterprise Data and AI Activation

These appointments reflect Aqfer's momentum as enterprises modernize their data infrastructure to realize new business value and prepare for the next wave of AI-driven innovation. Post this

"As Aqfer grows, we're adding leaders who understand both the commercial dynamics and the technical foundations behind true enterprise transformation," said Bill Schild, CEO of Aqfer. "Xander's success in building high-performing go-to-market teams and John's expertise in enterprise data strategy will accelerate our mission to make data more accessible, intelligent, and AI-ready by default."

Xander Kotsatos joins Aqfer's executive team to lead global revenue strategy and go-to-market execution. He most recently served as Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Scope3, following leadership roles at FreeWheel, Sizmek, and Epsilon. Kotsatos is recognized for scaling high-performing commercial teams and driving growth through strategic partnerships and market expansion across the advertising and marketing technology ecosystem.

John Lee, a veteran data and marketing strategist, is the Founder of Scout Data Advisors, where he helps enterprises modernize their data and AI product architectures and go-to-market strategies. His career includes leadership roles across the ad tech and martech ecosystems, most recently as enterprise Chief Data Officer at NBCUniversal, Chief Product Officer at Merkle, and Global President, M1 at Dentsu. As a member of Aqfer's Board of Directors, Lee brings deep experience guiding organizations through digital transformation and connecting data infrastructure, governance, and AI readiness.

"Companies in our space are preparing for an agentic future, but few have a clear roadmap for managing the cost and complexity that comes with it," said Xander Kotsatos, CRO at Aqfer. "What drew me to Aqfer was their proven track record of helping clients build for the future, providing turnkey solutions to big data challenges to unlock new revenue, profitability, and competitive advantage."

"The industry has reached a tipping point where enterprises can no longer afford to treat data as a passive asset – it must become an active driver of business outcomes," said John Lee, Founder of Scout Data Advisors and newly appointed member of Aqfer's Board of Directors. "Aqfer has built an infrastructure that not only meets the governance and privacy standards global enterprises demand, but also enables them to move faster, experiment more, and leverage their data for next-generation applications like AI."

