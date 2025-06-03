Aqfer Integrates MadConnect to Simplify and Speed Data Connectivity for Marketing Solution Providers

"We're excited to bring MadConnect capabilities to Aqfer's clients," said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. "As data privacy requirements expand and businesses focus on first-party data strategies, platform interoperability is mission-critical." Post this

The new integration delivers essential benefits for marketing solution providers, including:

Engineering Resource Optimization: Eliminate the development and maintenance burden of custom API integrations, allowing engineering teams to focus on core product innovation rather than connectivity challenges.

Accelerated Time-to-Market: Reduce integration timelines from months to minutes with plug-and-play connections to major advertising platforms, including Meta, The Trade Desk, Google, Amazon Ads, and dozens more.

Privacy-First Data Operations: Meet heightened consumer privacy requirements through secure, compliant data transfer workflows that support the industry's shift from third-party cookies to first-party data strategies.

Unlimited Scalability: Process and transfer unlimited data between platforms with predictable costs, supporting even the most demanding enterprise use cases.

Key use cases powered by the MadConnect integration include:

Audience Activation: Seamlessly move audience segments across platforms to enable precise targeting and personalized messaging in a privacy-compliant manner.

Campaign Optimization: Facilitate real-time performance data sharing between platforms for agile campaign adjustments and improved ROI.

Measurement and Reporting: Eliminate data silos by connecting disparate platforms for comprehensive cross-channel attribution and performance analysis.

Data Enrichment: Easily enhance first-party data with additional insights for more sophisticated audience targeting and personalization.

Data Clean Room Access: Simplify connections to data clean rooms and CDP environments without complex engineering requirements.

"With the integration of MadConnect, Aqfer is addressing a critical challenge for marketing solution providers in today's rapidly evolving data landscape," said Mark Sneathen, Chief Growth Officer at Aqfer. "By eliminating the engineering burden of building and maintaining custom data connections, we're enabling our clients to focus on innovation and value creation rather than integration complexity."

"We're excited to bring MadConnect capabilities to Aqfer's clients," said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadTech. "As data privacy requirements expand and businesses focus on first-party data strategies, platform interoperability is mission-critical. This partnership delivers immediate operational efficiencies and future-proofs data workflows in an increasingly complex marketing technology ecosystem."

About Aqfer

Aqfer's Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service transforms massive datasets into revenue-generating solutions for marketing tech providers. Unlike general-purpose clouds, Aqfer specializes in marketing use cases—delivering data collection, ID graph management, and audience enablement at unprecedented scale. By eliminating the burden of building foundational tech, Aqfer enables clients to focus on their unique value proposition, accelerating innovation while reducing costs. The result: AI-ready intelligence, personalized experiences, and measurable revenue and EBITDA growth for leading data and marketing services companies. Learn more at www.aqfer.com.

About MadTech

MadTech was born from the convergence of the AdTech and MarTech ecosystems. Led by industry pioneers, MadTech is not your typical consultancy – we are hands-on from strategy to development. Our team of data scientists, technologists, and strategists specialize in solving complex business challenges. Our mission: to enable companies to profitably invest in AI and emerging technologies by building robust data foundations.

MadConnect - the industry's Data Connection Automation engine - is platform-agnostic and rapidly delivers limitless plug-and-play connections to power your entire ecosystem.

Since its founding in 2022, MadTech has become a trusted partner to the world's leading brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms. For more information, visit us at www.madtech.io.

