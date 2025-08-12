Aqfer Names Industry Veteran Bill Schild CEO Amid Growing Demand For Enterprise AI Data Readiness

"What Aqfer has built is more than a connector - it's a catalyst," said Aubriana Lopez, COO at Agnitio.ai. "Their remote MCP server bridges fragmented data into a stream of intelligence that our AI agents can act on in moments, not months. This turns marketing from reactive to truly intelligent." Post this

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP FOR EXPONENTIAL GROWTH

Schild's appointment marks a deliberate move to capitalize on the unprecedented opportunity in AI data infrastructure. Following successful executive leadership roles at Viant, Beeswax and Channel Factory, he brings a proven track record of scaling growth-stage technology companies and executing high-performance go-to-market strategies that unlock new revenue streams.

"GenAI is rewriting the playbook in real time, and companies that don't move fast will fall behind," said Schild. "I joined Aqfer because it's the only platform I've seen that can make enterprise data AI-ready without costly, time-intensive reengineering."

Dan Jaye, co-founder of Aqfer and one of the original architects of the digital advertising ecosystem, transitions to CTO. This shift enables Dan to focus entirely on advancing the company's deep-tech roadmap - including breakthroughs in reinforcement learning, vector store integration, and real-time AI context engines.

BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY: REMOTE MCP SERVER

Aqfer's simultaneous launch of the industry's first remote MCP server represents a fundamental breakthrough in AI data connectivity. Unlike traditional integration approaches that require costly and risky data migrations, Aqfer's ZeroCopy approach enables AI agents and agentic applications to access enterprise data in their existing environment, governed by business requirements.

While enterprises have captured vast volumes of behavioral and transactional data, most organizations have only operationalized about 15% of their available data assets. The emergence of GenAI presents an unprecedented opportunity to activate this untapped data reservoir - but only if it can be properly structured, governed, and contextualized with low latency to AI systems.

Aqfer's remote MCP server directly addresses this challenge by:

Connecting seamlessly to existing cloud data stores, including AWS, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Databricks, and others

Eliminating data duplication through zero-copy architecture and flexible deployment options

Delivering just-in-time contextual data to AI applications without preprocessing delays

Ensuring compliance with built-in governance and privacy controls that stay in the customer's environment

"This isn't just another middleware solution," explained Dan Jaye. "We've created the connective tissue that brings customer intelligence to artificial intelligence. Our remote, serverless architecture represents a major improvement to existing MCP implementations - moving beyond early-stage API wrappers to deliver material differentiation."

MARKET IMPACT

"AI will only be as effective as the data it can reach and understand," said Aubriana Alvarez Lopez, COO at Agnitio.ai, the pioneering agentic AI company redefining advertising operations. "What Aqfer has built is more than a connector - it's a catalyst. Their remote MCP server bridges fragmented data into a unified stream of intelligence that our agents can act on in moments, not months. This democratization of data is what turns marketing from reactive to truly intelligent."

Aqfer positions itself as the critical infrastructure layer between existing enterprise data environments and the next generation of AI-powered applications. Rather than replacing existing data investments, the platform amplifies their value by making structured data instantly available to AI tools and agents.

Aqfer's remote MCP server is designed for marketing solution providers, data teams, and enterprise leaders who need to activate intelligent tools on top of governed, real-time, structured data without delays, duplication, or extensive rework.

ABOUT AQFER

Aqfer's Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service powers leading data and marketing solution providers by transforming massive, complex datasets into scalable, revenue-generating solutions. Purpose-built for the advertising and marketing ecosystem, Aqfer delivers high-performance data collection, identity resolution, and audience monetization at enterprise scale.

As generative AI transforms how insights are created and decisions are made, Aqfer ensures that data is structured, governed, and delivered in a way that's ready for next-generation AI applications. By removing the need to build and maintain foundational infrastructure, Aqfer helps clients accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and unlock the full potential of their data.

