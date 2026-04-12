AQUA Custom Pools and Spas Announces Summer Promotion for Lake Nona and St. Cloud Homeowners

"We aim to create outdoor environments that feel like a private resort, combining thoughtful design with lasting quality and craftsmanship." Post this

The Summer Promotion includes a complimentary travertine deck upgrade and a premium pebble interior finish on qualifying custom pool and pool/spa projects. These materials are recognized for their durability, low maintenance, and ability to create a refined, resort-style aesthetic that complements a wide range of home styles.

In addition to these upgrades, homeowners have the flexibility to customize their outdoor spaces with features such as integrated spas, LED lighting, water features, and design elements including beach entries or baja shelves. Each project is tailored to meet the individual needs and preferences of the client, ensuring a unique and functional outdoor environment.

AQUA Custom Pools and Spas continues to expand its presence across Central Florida, including the Lake Nona corridor and surrounding St. Cloud communities. By maintaining a boutique, client-focused approach, the company works closely with homeowners from concept through completion while coordinating with licensed Florida contractors to ensure each project meets professional standards.

"Our focus remains on delivering a seamless design and construction experience while providing our clients with exceptional outdoor spaces," said a company representative. "This Summer Promotion allows homeowners to incorporate premium materials and features while maximizing the value of their investment."

The promotion is available for a limited time and applies to new contracts signed through May 31, 2026. Due to increasing demand for outdoor living projects, homeowners are encouraged to schedule consultations early to take advantage of the available upgrades.

Homeowners can visit the AQUA showroom by appointment to explore design options, review materials, and discuss project details with the team.

AQUA Custom Pools and Spas

Phone: 407-707-6662

Website: Aquacustompoolsandspas.com

Showroom: By Appointment – St. Cloud / Lake Nona Area

Media Contact

Aqua Custom Pools, Aqua Custom Pools, 1 4077076662, [email protected], https://aquacustompoolsandspas.com

SOURCE Aqua Custom Pools