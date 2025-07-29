Aquanta to Support Hawaiian Electric's Next Generation Smart Water Heater Control Program

"We are extremely gratified to have been selected for the next phase of this pioneering program" - Matt Carlson, CEO of Aquanta Inc. Post this

"Aquanta was selected as the technology provider for this next generation of EnergyScout on the basis of their broad utility program experience, customer-friendly features, and cost-effective solution," stated Bryant Komo, Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director.

Upgrading the legacy EnergyScout water heater switches, most of which are nearly two decades old, with Aquanta controllers will provide Hawaiian Electric with two-way, reliable communications for the EnergyScout "fleet," enabling real-time visibility into resource availability and impact. EnergyScout participants, who get an Aquanta controller for free along with a monthly energy bill credit, will be able to remotely control their water heaters to further save on energy costs. Project operations are expected to start in Q3 2025 with rollout to take place through 2027.

"We are extremely gratified to have been selected for the next phase of this pioneering program," added Matt Carlson, CEO of Aquanta Inc. "We look forward to a long and productive partnership with Hawaiian Electric."

Tysons, Virginia-based Aquanta Inc. develops innovative products and technologies that address climate change and enhance energy efficiency, with specific focus on the energy usage, inefficiencies and grid integration opportunities inherent in our water heating and plumbing systems. For more information on Aquanta, please visit www.aquanta.io.

