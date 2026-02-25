Aquasana Announces $5K Matching Donation for Central Texas Food Bank Receives For Amplify Austin Day

"One in four kids throughout Central Texas are food insecure. This year's Early Giving matching gift from Aquasana will go toward helping expand our Feeding Futures School Pantry Program and will provide two times the meals for kids and families throughout the year." Post this

"We're proud to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank to increase equitable access to nutritious food for our Central Texas neighbors," said Derek Mellencamp, general manager at Aquasana. "In 2024, our matching donation helped provide groceries for more than 30,000 families. During last year's Amplify Day, our support helped generate $369,000 — enough to open seven school pantries serving children in need. Our team has also had the privilege of volunteering with CTFB and witnessing firsthand the incredible difference they make for our neighbors. We're honored to continue that work, including volunteering again on March 4, and to help nourish thousands of children and families across Central Texas and beyond."

For the third year in a row, Aquasana's donation is being made in honor of National Nutrition Month®, an annual campaign created 53 years ago by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Every March, the campaign highlights the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating habits, including drinking plenty of clean water for optimal hydration.

To celebrate this year's National Nutrition Month® theme, "Discover the Power of Nutrition," which spotlights the role good food and beverage choices play in helping individuals and communities thrive, Aquasana will also be giving away its award-winning Clean Water Machine. In addition to removing up to 99.99% of 78 contaminants at the push of a button – including lead, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides and herbicides, chlorine and more – each replaceable filter cartridge in the sleek and compact countertop system replaces the equivalent of 2,200 plastic bottles of water.* Visit @Aquasana on Instagram for details.

For more information about Aquasana, along with some helpful tips for healthy hydration this National Nutrition Month, visit aquasana.com.

*Each replaceable Clean Water Machine filter cartridge lasts for 300 gallons, which is the equivalent of 2,272 16.9-ounce water bottles.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE: AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters and reverse osmosis systems—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit Aquasana.com.

About Central Texas Food Bank

The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) is the leading hunger-relief nonprofit in Central Texas, working to provide immediate and equitable access to nutritious food for individuals throughout its 21-county service area. Through a combination of direct-service programs and a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners, CTFB supports over 610,000 food insecure individuals annually. To learn more about its impactful work and programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

